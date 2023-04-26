Wayfair’s Epic 48-Hour Way Day Sale Is Here, And We Found The Best Deals To Save You Up To 80% Off

Prices start at just $9.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on April 26, 2023

With spring well underway, it's only natural that you may be thinking of ways to refresh your home for the warmer months to come. Major home goods retailer, Wayfair, can help you make all the little upgrades you've been dreaming of on a budget with its long-anticipated Way Day sale, which kicked off today. But the sale only runs through 48 hours, so you'll want to hop on these deals fast.

This is your chance to save up to 80 percent on everything from outdoor furniture to stylish lighting to storage essentials from top brands like Cuisinart, Joss & Main, Sand & Stable, Rebrilliant, Andover Mills, and more. It may feel overwhelming to pour over the thousands of discounts that Wayfair is offering, so we combed through every bargain to find the 48 best saving opportunities that will elevate your indoor and outdoor spaces this season.

Scroll below to see our top picks from Wayfair's biggest sale of the year.

Velner Wall Light

Best Way Day Outdoor Deals

Thanks to the gorgeous weather, our lives are becoming more outdoor-oriented, so why not make your deck and patio areas look and feel more inviting and comfortable? There's nothing like a serene hammock to inspire you to sit outback with an iced tea and a good book, and this option from Sand & Stable is currently 33 percent off.

Entertaining outdoors is always a good idea. If you're having guests over, you'll want the Hashtag Home Side Table or Highland Dunes Allurine Side Table to set food and drinks within reach. Add some ambiance with Bell+Howell Solar Powered Pathway Lights—which have dropped to just $29 for a set of four.

Brockham Solid Tulle Overlay Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panels

Best Way Day Furniture and Decor Deals

Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest impact, like this set of 10 GlideRite Euro Bar Knobs, which are now 71 percent off. The Andover Mills Haddix Wood Tray is also a lovely way to play with your coffee table decor and even features two handles, making it easy to carry in case you prefer to use it as a food tray when hosting.

Clear the clutter around your entryway with help from the Mercury Row Hook Wall Mounted Coat Rack, and save $15 along the way. You can also add stunning texture to your living room with the contemporary Wade Logan Mendenhall Geometric Throw Pillow or playful One Allium Way Throw Blanket.

Cuisinart 5.5 qt. Stainless Steel Soup Pot with Lid

Best Way Day Kitchen Deals

Our kitchens are one of our most used spaces, so you'll want to ensure it's properly equipped and organized, and now's the perfect time to score some deals on staples like a new Cuisinart Four Cup Coffee Maker that's now down to $44. Don't forget to organize your coffee supplies with this nifty French Countryside Metal Mug Tree that's got room to store your little cups of creamers too.

If you've been eyeing some new cookware to replace your older, worn-out pieces, you're in luck. This highly-rated Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stainless Steel Soup Pot is 61 percent off, and the Sauté Pan, which was originally $150, is now $85 off. If you're looking for a do-it-all set, you can't go wrong with this 14-piece set from Tramontina that's currently 56 percent off. It even comes with utensils.

Malena Performance Black/Ivory/Gray Rug

Best Way Day Rug Deals

A wide selection of beautiful discounted rugs at Wayfair will bring some new harmony to your outdoor and indoor living spaces. If you're seeking an easy-to-care-for option, consider this Andover Mills Floral Area Rug, which is actually machine washable, or the Foundstone Malena Performance Rug, that's perfect for high-traffic areas. Add a splash of color to your patio with the weather-resistant and washable Novogratz Tuscany Rug—it's even floor-heating safe and starts at just $27.

Superior Wicker Basket

Best Way Day Storage Deals

Spring is all about clearing the clutter, but that doesn't mean you need to toss everything; you just need to get clever with storage opportunities. Keep your bathroom in tip-top shape and cord-free with the Rebrilliant Grid Over the Cabinet Door Organizer. It can hold everything from your hot tools to stylers and lotions.

Get creative by discreetly storing extra pillows and throws in an oversized wicker basket like this one from Dovecove. You can also use this two-piece seagrass basket set from Bungalow Rose to tidy up your home and stash away magazines, towels, and even large plants. When they're not in use, just nest them and set them aside—plus, they're just $28.

