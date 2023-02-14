Home We Found 37 Wayfair Presidents’ Day Deals That Are Almost Too Good To Be True You can save up to 74 percent. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Published on February 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

This Presidents' Day, you can score savings across home, kitchen, outdoors, and more products. Spring cleaning is just around the corner—which means you might want to stock up on organizer bins or multifunctional furniture. And with temperatures warming, it's the ideal time to update your linen closet. We can't forget about all those fresh, seasonal recipes just begging for a kitchen update, either. Across home retailer Wayfair's website this weekend, you can find major discounts on brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Sealy, and more. Here are the 37 best price cuts we've found so far, with savings up to 74 percent off: Wayfair Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals from Wayfair Wayfair is going big on kitchen deals for Presidents’ Day with all you need to deck out your kitchen like any proper Southern chef. Start with this 11-cup food processor for a whopping 51 percent off, followed by that KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing for 11 percent off (because every little bit helps, right?) And while we’re at it, this iridescent champagne glass set is simply begging to become a new classic, available for 37 percent off. Cheers to that! Cuisinart 11-Cup Food Processor, $163 (orig. $330) KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5-Qt. Stand Mixer, $399.99 (orig. $449.99) Prep & Savour 8-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $45.99 (orig. $62.99) Miusco Nonstick Silicone Assorted Kitchen Utensil Set, $28.92 (orig. $49.99) Cuisinart 500-Watt Countertop Blender, $76.80 (orig. $180) Zipcode Design Gettys Stoneware Dinnerware Set of 4, $84.99 (orig. $109.99) Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juicer, $82.85 (orig. $89.99) Foundry Thierry 33.1-Inch Standard Baker's Rack with Microwave Compatibility, $95.99 (orig. $136.99) Ninja Professional Blender 1000, $89.99 (orig. $99.99) Birch Lane Foxhill 6-Piece Drinking Glass Set, $34.99 (orig. $42) Monterey 6-Oz. Crystal Flute Set of 4, $34.53 (orig. $49.99) Wayfair Best Presidents’ Day Bedding and Bath Deals from Wayfair While you’re shopping this Presidents’ Day, it’s the perfect time to segue your bedding into a lighter combination for the (soon to) warm temperatures, or to bolster your existing winter setup. Similarly, spring cleaning’s right around the corner, meaning you may want to replace or upgrade your linens and bath. If you’re looking to rebuild your sleep from the foundation up (and beat that inevitable Southern heatwave), you could splurge on a new mattress with this deluxe Sealy 12-inch mattress with cooling technology at 69 percent off. For an even more budget-friendly pick, the Wayfair Sleep mattress is your best bet at 34 percent off. For a smaller—but still effective—sleep fix, many swear by blackout curtains to help them fall asleep and stay asleep for longer. In that case, this Wayfair Basics panel, available for 48 percent off, is a solid start. You can also stock up your guest room with a quick-dry towel set discounted at 15 percent. Newburyport Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, $39.99 (orig. $42.79) Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Starting at $175.99 (orig. from $266.99) Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology, Starting at $369.99 (orig. from $1,199) Latitude Run Bohumil Luxury Chenille Non-Slip Bath Rug, $12.99 (orig. $22.99) Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel, $10.99 (orig. $20.99) Destini 100% Cotton Semi-Sheer Curtain Panel, $17.99 (orig. $19.99) Latitude Run Quick Dry 6-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel Set of 4, $18.28 (orig. $29.99) House of Hampton Dasean Comforter Set, Starting at $37.99 (orig. from $56) Sand & Stable Lincoln Duvet Cover Set, Starting at $26.99 (orig. from $49.80) Wayfair Best Presidents’ Day Home Deals from Wayfair Whether you’re stocking up on the bare minimum, or doing a complete overhaul of your décor, Presidents’ Day is chock full of discounts you can use to add color, texture, and pizzazz to your home. Try this elegant, arched floor lamp for 40 percent off to start. Elevate your work-from-home setup with this attractive white swivel chair for 14 percent off. Or how about a simple shoe organizer at 69 percent off, sure to reduce the clutter on your floor, or piling up in your entryway? Wrought Studio Kilbourne Faux Leather Conference Chair, $97.99 (orig. $113.99) Beachcrest Home Baden 66-Inch Arched Floor Lamp, $109.99 (orig. $183.99) Mercer41 Hessville 56.3-Inch Velvet Round Arm Loveseat, $309.99 (orig. $375.99) Dotted Line 30-Pair Hanging Shoe Organizer, $28.99 (orig. $92.99) Bel-Air 72.25-Inch Upholstered Sofa, $349.99 (orig. $599.99) 17 Stories Arturs 41.5-Inch Desk, $66.99 (orig. $99.99) Highland Dunes Nieman Tray, $34.99 (orig. $44.99) Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set Set of 6, $28.99 (orig. $37.99) Wayfair Best Presidents’ Day Outdoor Deals from Wayfair It’s almost porch season, y’all. Bust out the sweet tea, the string lights, and some bug spray, because the sun is setting just that little bit later—and it’s your three-season porch’s time to shine. (Oh, and for the string lights—you’ll want these heavy-duty outdoor bulbs, available for 8 percent off.) Opt for a charming wooden hexagon table for hosting and conversation at 64 percent off, or curate your ideal amount of sunshine with a market umbrella for 58 percent off. Add a flourish with this striking gingham all-purpose rug for 74 percent off. The Twillery Co. Shults 576-Inch Outdoor Bulb Standard String Light, $45.99 (orig. $49.99) Highland Dunes Weave Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow, $59.99 (orig. $137.50) Sol 72 Shropshire Glass Outdoor Dining Table, $199.99 (orig. $388) Wade Logan Lagarde Hexagon 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $299.99 (orig. $841.05) Caya Machine Woven Power Loomed Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $83.99 (orig. $319) George Oliver Oxendine Bar Stool Set of 2, $136.99 (orig. $219.99) Foshee 108-Inch Market Umbrella, $53.99 (orig. $129.99) Bayfield Steel Pop-Up Gazebo, $163.99 (orig. $168)