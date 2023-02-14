We Found 37 Wayfair Presidents’ Day Deals That Are Almost Too Good To Be True

This Presidents’ Day, you can score savings across home, kitchen, outdoors, and more products. Spring cleaning is just around the corner—which means you might want to stock up on organizer bins or multifunctional furniture. And with temperatures warming, it’s the ideal time to update your linen closet. We can’t forget about all those fresh, seasonal recipes just begging for a kitchen update, either.

Across home retailer Wayfair’s website this weekend, you can find major discounts on brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Sealy, and more. Here are the 37 best price cuts we've found so far, with savings up to 74 percent off:

Wayfair

Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals from Wayfair

Wayfair is going big on kitchen deals for Presidents’ Day with all you need to deck out your kitchen like any proper Southern chef. Start with this 11-cup food processor for a whopping 51 percent off, followed by that KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing for 11 percent off (because every little bit helps, right?) And while we’re at it, this iridescent champagne glass set is simply begging to become a new classic, available for 37 percent off. Cheers to that!

Wayfair

Best Presidents’ Day Bedding and Bath Deals from Wayfair

While you’re shopping this Presidents’ Day, it’s the perfect time to segue your bedding into a lighter combination for the (soon to) warm temperatures, or to bolster your existing winter setup. Similarly, spring cleaning’s right around the corner, meaning you may want to replace or upgrade your linens and bath. If you’re looking to rebuild your sleep from the foundation up (and beat that inevitable Southern heatwave), you could splurge on a new mattress with this deluxe Sealy 12-inch mattress with cooling technology at 69 percent off. For an even more budget-friendly pick, the Wayfair Sleep mattress is your best bet at 34 percent off. For a smaller—but still effective—sleep fix, many swear by blackout curtains to help them fall asleep and stay asleep for longer. In that case, this Wayfair Basics panel, available for 48 percent off, is a solid start. You can also stock up your guest room with a quick-dry towel set discounted at 15 percent.

Wayfair

Best Presidents’ Day Home Deals from Wayfair

Whether you’re stocking up on the bare minimum, or doing a complete overhaul of your décor, Presidents’ Day is chock full of discounts you can use to add color, texture, and pizzazz to your home. Try this elegant, arched floor lamp for 40 percent off to start. Elevate your work-from-home setup with this attractive white swivel chair for 14 percent off. Or how about a simple shoe organizer at 69 percent off, sure to reduce the clutter on your floor, or piling up in your entryway?



Wayfair

Best Presidents’ Day Outdoor Deals from Wayfair

It’s almost porch season, y’all. Bust out the sweet tea, the string lights, and some bug spray, because the sun is setting just that little bit later—and it’s your three-season porch’s time to shine. (Oh, and for the string lights—you’ll want these heavy-duty outdoor bulbs, available for 8 percent off.) Opt for a charming wooden hexagon table for hosting and conversation at 64 percent off, or curate your ideal amount of sunshine with a market umbrella for 58 percent off. Add a flourish with this striking gingham all-purpose rug for 74 percent off.