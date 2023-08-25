Kentucky Police Officers Help Mama Deer In Distress Deliver Twin Fawns

All in a day’s work.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on August 25, 2023
Warren County Sheriff's Office

There’s no such thing as an ordinary day at work when you’re a police officer. Just ask the Warren County Sheriff’s officers who responded to a call from a resident in Bowling Green, Kentucky, about a female deer that had been lying in a backyard for two days on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, animal control officer Lisa Henderson was the first to arrive on the scene. She immediately recognized that the doe was in labor and helped the struggling mama deliver a fawn. Henderson was soon joined by fellow animal control officer Gene Shy and Sergeant Eric Bull who then helped deliver its twin.

“The baby fawns were tended to and assisted with bottles of milk while momma was assessed and helped to drink water via a syringe,” the sheriff’s office wrote alongside photos of the heroic scene. 

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff's Office

The trio was then taken to a nearby rehabilitation center, Wild 4 Life, where, despite the best efforts of caretakers, the mother later died. 

 “Unfortunately, mama didn’t make [it] despite my efforts to save her,” founder Lori Dawson shared on Facebook Wednesday. “Her twins are a girl and a boy, I have named them Jack and Jill. They are very small and fawns are very fragile.” 

We’re rooting for you, Jack and Jill!

