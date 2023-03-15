24-Year-Old Bouncer From Nashville Makes Lasting Impression On Blake Shelton On “The Voice”

“You're on the right track with that sound, so this is going to be a lot of fun, dude."

Published on March 15, 2023
Walker Wilson The Voice
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

Blake Shelton is undoubtedly hoping to make a mark during his final season as a coach on The Voice and he may have found himself a ringer on Monday night’s episode. 

It all started when 24-year old Walker Wilson took the stage to perform “Hurricane” by The Band of Heathens. Shelton was noticeably intrigued by the Tennessee native, however, he took his time before deciding to turn his chair around. Shelton was clearly listening closely to Wilson’s performance and when he nailed the song’s chorus, Shelton hit the magic button. 

Since coaches Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson didn’t turn their chairs around for Wilson, the singer became a member of Shelton’s team. That said, Clarkson is also a fan of Wilson and was planning on grabbing him for her team, but Shelton beat her to it. “She was afraid to go against me,” Shelton claimed.

“I’m just feeling sorry for Grandpa because it’s his last season,” Clarkson joked.

Shelton seemed thrilled to have the singer on his team. "You have a grit to what you do," Shelton told the singer. While Wilson still has his day job as a bouncer in Nashville, Shelton has big plans for him, already dreaming up songs for Wilson’s upcoming performaces. “I was already thinking, like, Waylon [Jennings], or even a song like 'Ol' Red' or 'God's Country' or something like that. Just in that vein of what you just did, I could hear all kinds of options,” Shelton said on the show. “You're on the right track with that sound, so this is going to be a lot of fun, dude."

While the coaches are still assembling their teams, Shelton may be on to something and this season of The Voice is going to be a lot of fun. 

