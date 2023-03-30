Homeless And "Inseparable," Dog And Goat Besties Find Forever Home In North Carolina

The Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, isn’t in the habit of accepting farm animals, but when a goat named Cinnamon and a dog named Felix showed up together earlier this month, they made a rare exception.

Jennifer Federico, director of animal services, told The Washington Post that she was struck by how affectionate they were towards each other.

“That was a first,” she said. “Most of our dogs aren’t hanging out with goats.”

Shelter staff initially put Cinnamon and Felix in separate enclosures, but it quickly became apparent that that was a mistake.

"Cinnamon was very upset—she was bleating and calling out to the dog. She was so stressed and frantic that we realized this pair had to be kept together,” Federico told the Post. “Cinnamon follows Felix everywhere and it was clear they were raised together. You don’t even need to put a leash on the goat—she’ll simply go where Felix goes. When she became upset, we knew they had to stay in the same holding pen.”

Cinnamon and Felix were a bonded pair, and Wake County Animal Center would keep them together.

Wake County Animal Center

“It’s a weird duo, but it works for them,” Federico told the newspaper. “Who are we to judge? They obviously love each other.”

However, when 10 days passed and their owner still hadn’t come to claim them, the shelter was faced with a problem. Somehow, they needed to find a home for a dog and a goat.

On March 25, they issued a plea, which was picked up and shared by Friends of Wake County Animal Center on Facebook.

“We have a VERY unique situation and we need your help to find a RESCUE who can take this bonded pair and find them the perfect home,” the post reads. “They are best buds and are truly bonded; they even sleep together and have been kept together 24/7 except when they eat.”

The post quickly went viral, and thousands chimed in to voice their support for the “dynamic duo.”

Yesterday, the update everyone had been hoping for finally came.

“The story of the heartwarming and once-homeless odd couple, Cinnamon and Felix, now has a happy ending,” Wake County Animal Center announced on Facebook. “The inseparable goat and dog will soon be living out their years together in the grasses of a local Johnston County farm.”

According to a Wake County news release, Chris and Mariesa Hughes of the Mr. Mo Project helped coordinate a “forever foster” arrangement with a local family with a small herd of goats “that would be ideal for Cinnamon.” The Hughes also agreed to pay for Cinnamon and Felix’s health care for the rest of their lives.

“We are so blessed to be able to foster Felix and Cinnamon!” Jacqui Bankes said in a statement. “As their forever foster, we are excited to keep them together and also integrate them with our other goats and dogs, after appropriate testing and quarantine. Thank you to Wake County and Mr. Mo Project for making this possible for us!”

Here’s to a happily ever after for Cinnamon and Felix!

