Nearly Half A Million Waffle Makers Recalled Over Burn Risk

Empower Brands has issued a recall of nearly 500,000 waffle makers due to a potential burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced last week that the Wisconsin-based company is recalling 456,000 PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers due to a burn hazard.

“Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers,” CPSC explained in a news release.

According to the commission, there have been 44 reports of incidents involving the waffle maker, including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

This recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam, and sage. Click here for help identifying if your product is affected by the recall.

CPSC

The impacted appliances were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online between July 2021 and October 2022.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled waffle makers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

Visit prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer to check the status of your product and to register for a free replacement part.



