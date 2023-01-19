News Local News Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless “I want to give back!” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Virginia Lottery In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall. As he claimed his prize earlier this month, Houssini reportedly told lottery officials that he hopes to use at least part of it to help feed homeless people in the community. “I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” he said in a statement. “I want to give back!” According to a Virginia Lottery news release, Houssini bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1350 North Main Street in Blacksburg. The other six $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian, Portsmouth, and Woodstock. Congratulations, Nicolas, and thank you for your generosity! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit