Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless

“I want to give back!”

Published on January 19, 2023
Nicolas Houssini
Photo:

Virginia Lottery

In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini.

The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.

As he claimed his prize earlier this month, Houssini reportedly told lottery officials that he hopes to use at least part of it to help feed homeless people in the community.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” he said in a statement. “I want to give back!” 

According to a Virginia Lottery news release, Houssini bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1350 North Main Street in Blacksburg. The other six $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian, Portsmouth, and Woodstock.

Congratulations, Nicolas, and thank you for your generosity!

