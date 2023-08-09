The Heart-Pounding Trailer For "Virgin River" Season 5 Is Here

Babies, romance, and wildfires, oh my!

Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on August 9, 2023

Oh, happy day!

The official trailer for Virgin River season five is here y’all, and… wow, what a rollercoaster.

Netflix just dropped a one-minute preview of the upcoming season, and they weren’t kidding when they hinted that more shocks and surprises were in store for the residents of Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 5 Mel and Jack

Courtesy of Netflix

The trailer (below) begins with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) musing about their future as parents before hinting that Mel’s high-risk pregnancy could mean quitting her job at the clinic.

While Mel and Jack navigate this next chapter together, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) finds romance with a mysterious newcomer played by Kandyse McClure. Sparks also fly between Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Doc’s grandson, Denny (Kai Bradbury). But matters of the heart take a backseat as a raging wildfire bears down on the town and its residents. 

“We will rise from the ashes,” Hope (Annette O'Toole) tells her neighbors. “That’s the power of Virgin River.”

“Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart,” the official logline teases. “Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations—with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

The first part of season five of Virgin River, which is broken in two parts, will premiere on Thursday, September 7. Two special holiday episodes (episodes 11 and 10) will hit Netflix on Thursday, November 30. Just in time for Christmas!

Buckle up!

