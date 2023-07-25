"Virgin River" Season 5 Premiere Date (Plus Special Holiday Episodes!) Revealed

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. Today, Netflix officially confirmed that season five of Virgin River will premiere on (drumroll please) … Thursday, September 7!

But that’s not all fans of the series have to look forward to this time around. The fifth season will be broken up in two parts, with special holiday episodes later this year. Episodes 11 and 10 will hit the steamer on Thursday, November 30. Just in time for Christmas!

The latest installment of the soapy hit will consist of 12 drama-filled episodes. Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, and Kai Bradbury are all set to return along with some new characters.

The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (played by Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.

Courtesy of Netflix

“Season five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart,” the official log line teases. “Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations—with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

Oh, this is going to be good!

