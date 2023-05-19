Good News: "Virgin River" Is Already Renewed For Season Six

Bad news is, season 5 won’t hit our TVs until this fall.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023
Martin Henderson and Alexandria Breckenridge
Photo:

Â©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The fifth season of Virgin River hasn’t even premiered yet, but Netflix has already renewed the hit series for a sixth run of episodes. 

Netflix made the announcement at a press event and Deadline was quick to share the news that Mel, Jack, and the rest of the Virgin River residents are coming back. The renewal is a bit of good news for fans who have to wait until the fall for the beloved show’s new season to drop. Although we do not yet have an actual date. Stay tuned.

While Netflix has been known to cancel popular shows (anyone else still miss GLOW and Bloodline?) the early renewal of Virgin River is not exactly a surprise. After all, it’s a massive hit for the streamer. The binge-worthy romantic saga premiered in December 2019 and has been earning fans ever since. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who ran away from a tragic past to rediscover herself (and find love) in a charming small-town in northern California. According to Deadline, during the show’s fourth season fans watched a whopping 277 million hours of the show just in its first 28 days. The show has also earned a regular spot in the streamer’s Global Top 10 s in more than 70 countries around the world.

So what can fans expect in the upcoming season? More of exactly what we love, according to Netflix’s Head Of Drama, Development Jinny Howe, who spoke to Deadline last August. “Season 5 is going to continue to stay true to what fans have loved about the show from the beginning,” Howe said, adding that in the upcoming season fans can expect to see the Virgin River “universe continue to grow and expand and to see new characters, other characters return. A lot of that was set up in the Season 4 finale but it’s going to be really exciting to see all of that come to a head in Season 5.”

We can’t wait, but Season 5 is still a ways off. If you’re looking for ways to fill the hours until Virgin River returns, you can watch Everwood, stream your favorite Hallmark Movies, or pick up the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr. Or you can rewatch Virgin River from the beginning and fall in love all over again.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Virgin River Season 3
'Virgin River' Cast Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 4 Filming
Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury Virgin River
'Virgin River' Introduces Suave New Characters in Behind-the-Scenes Videos
Virgin River Season 2
'Virgin River' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!
Virgin River Alexandra Breckenridge
Netflix Teases 'Virgin River' Season 3 Details!
Virgin River Season 2
'Virgin River' Dethrones 'The Crown', Takes Top Spot in Latest Streaming Rankings
Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals Filming on 'Virgin River' Season 5 Has Been Delayed
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
Nikki DeLoach And Andrew Walker Are Back In "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season"
Virgin River Season 2 Finale
Breaking Down the Most Popular Theories About the Season 2 Finale of 'Virgin River'
Martin Henderson The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - "Grey's Anatomy" - Arrivals
5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Virgin River' 's Martin Henderson
virginriver_season2_episode2_00_03_37_20_c
'Virgin River' 's Alexandra Breckenridge Explains Why We're All So Obsessed with the Series
Television
23 Books To Read Before They're Made Into Movies And TV Shows
Charmaine Virgin River
Actress Who Plays Charmaine Defends 'Virgin River' 's Most-Hated Character
Virgin River Season 4
'Virgin River' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed!
Yellowstone Rip, Kayce, and John Dutton
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Announced
Sweet Magnolias Netflix
Here Are Fans' Theories About the Dramatic Ending of 'Sweet Magnolias'
Beach
Beach Reads Perfect For Summer 2023