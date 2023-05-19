Good News: "Virgin River" Is Already Renewed For Season Six

The fifth season of Virgin River hasn’t even premiered yet, but Netflix has already renewed the hit series for a sixth run of episodes.

Netflix made the announcement at a press event and Deadline was quick to share the news that Mel, Jack, and the rest of the Virgin River residents are coming back. The renewal is a bit of good news for fans who have to wait until the fall for the beloved show’s new season to drop. Although we do not yet have an actual date. Stay tuned.

While Netflix has been known to cancel popular shows (anyone else still miss GLOW and Bloodline?) the early renewal of Virgin River is not exactly a surprise. After all, it’s a massive hit for the streamer. The binge-worthy romantic saga premiered in December 2019 and has been earning fans ever since. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) who ran away from a tragic past to rediscover herself (and find love) in a charming small-town in northern California. According to Deadline, during the show’s fourth season fans watched a whopping 277 million hours of the show just in its first 28 days. The show has also earned a regular spot in the streamer’s Global Top 10 s in more than 70 countries around the world.

So what can fans expect in the upcoming season? More of exactly what we love, according to Netflix’s Head Of Drama, Development Jinny Howe, who spoke to Deadline last August. “Season 5 is going to continue to stay true to what fans have loved about the show from the beginning,” Howe said, adding that in the upcoming season fans can expect to see the Virgin River “universe continue to grow and expand and to see new characters, other characters return. A lot of that was set up in the Season 4 finale but it’s going to be really exciting to see all of that come to a head in Season 5.”

We can’t wait, but Season 5 is still a ways off. If you’re looking for ways to fill the hours until Virgin River returns, you can watch Everwood, stream your favorite Hallmark Movies, or pick up the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr. Or you can rewatch Virgin River from the beginning and fall in love all over again.