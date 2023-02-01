Check your pantries, snack lovers.

Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced late Tuesday.

The nationwide recall primarily affects Vienna sausages sold under the popular Armour brand. Vienna sausages sold under eight other brands, including Goya, Kroger, and Great Value, are also impacted.

The recalled products were produced between December 12, 2022 and January 13, 2023 and have establishment number “P4247” printed on their cans. You can find the full list of items here.

According to an FSIS news release, the problem was discovered when Conagra Brands

“observed spoiled and/or leaking cans” at their warehouse. Affected cans may have been damaged “in a way that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow food-borne pathogens to enter the cans.”

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of these products. Consumers are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions, reach out to Conagra at (800) 289-6014 or by email at consumer.care@conagra.com.