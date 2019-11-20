Video

Lavender-Plum Shrub Recipe
A shrub is a tangy, fruity, vinegar-based drink that's made a comeback in recent years.
Homemade Corn Dogs
1
Don't wait for the local county fair.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Nothing says summer in the South like a bowl full of homemade ice cream.
Better Boxed Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Learn how to make yellow box cake taste like Mama's homemade recipe.
Apple Muffins Recipe
4
Begin the fall season with these fresh apple muffins and a warm apple cider.
Lemon-Basil Spritzer
You won't find a more thirst-quenching and refreshing companion when those dog days come around.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake
2
This easy loaf cake is sure to be a household favorite.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
2
These are not your average lemon bars.
Nutella Banana Bread
Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Banana Cake
1
Breakfast Carbonara Recipe
Strawberry Ice Cream in a Bag

This fun and easy shaken ice cream recipe comes together in just 10 minutes.

Homemade Bechamel Sauce
Chocolate Pudding Pie
Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
16
Homemade Moon Pies
2
Basic Homemade Tomato Sauce
Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Homemade Chicken Stock
All-In-One Spaghetti Recipe
3
Shrimp Étouffée
2
Chocolate Monkey Bread
Cajun Mac and Cheese
2
Myron Mixon's Whole Smoked Chicken
Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
1
Piña Colada Quick Bread
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies
Pecan and Fig Spread
1
Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Instant Pot Meatloaf
1
Christmas Stovetop Potpourri
1
Classic Cranberry Salad
Buttermilk-Chocolate Cake Recipe
4
Magnolia Flower Cake Toppers
