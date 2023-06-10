Quick! Vera Bradley And Tupperware Dropped Food Storage Containers—And We Need All Of Them For Summer

Known for its swoon-worthy florals and classic patterns your mama would approve of for purses, shoes, and more, we can never quite resist the siren call of Vera Bradley. To hear the brand’s collaborating with Tupperware for the second year in a row? Be still our beating hearts.

Starting at just $6, the Vera Bradley and Tupperware collection includes a sandwich keeper box and snack cup, each available in two signature patterns adorned with attention-grabbing vines, leaves, and flowers.

Vera Bradley

BUY IT: $12; verabradley.com.

Created in an attempt to reduce single-use plastic, this handy sandwich keeper prevents PB&Js from getting squished during the shuttle from home to summer camp, or from the cooler to the beach. Its one-piece construction is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, although the brand cautions you not to nuke it in the microwave. The Tupperware Sandwich Keeper is 5.25 inches wide and 5.7 inches tall, able to comfortably hold one sandwich. Making lunch for yourself or a household full of kids home from school for the summer simply feels better accompanied by bold, cheery patterns.

Vera Bradley

BUY IT: $6; verabradley.com.



Similarly, whether you’re packing a small snack for the park or just want to add some razzle dazzle to what you’re grazing on at the kitchen counter, you’ll love the Tupperware Snack Cup, which can fit up to 4 ounces. The patterns available are in Cloud Vine Multi, a busy pink and purple design, or Sea Air Floral, a clearer painted blue.

Before the collaboration disappears, head to Vera Bradley to shop the limited-edition Tupperware collection. At just $6 and $12 apiece, this snack cup and sandwich keeper are worthy additions to your repertoire—and will see plenty of use this summer, no matter where your adventures take you.