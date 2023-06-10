Food and Recipes Quick! Vera Bradley And Tupperware Dropped Food Storage Containers—And We Need All Of Them For Summer Including a snack cup and sandwich keeper. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Vera Bradley Known for its swoon-worthy florals and classic patterns your mama would approve of for purses, shoes, and more, we can never quite resist the siren call of Vera Bradley. To hear the brand’s collaborating with Tupperware for the second year in a row? Be still our beating hearts. Starting at just $6, the Vera Bradley and Tupperware collection includes a sandwich keeper box and snack cup, each available in two signature patterns adorned with attention-grabbing vines, leaves, and flowers. Vera Bradley BUY IT: $12; verabradley.com. Created in an attempt to reduce single-use plastic, this handy sandwich keeper prevents PB&Js from getting squished during the shuttle from home to summer camp, or from the cooler to the beach. Its one-piece construction is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, although the brand cautions you not to nuke it in the microwave. The Tupperware Sandwich Keeper is 5.25 inches wide and 5.7 inches tall, able to comfortably hold one sandwich. Making lunch for yourself or a household full of kids home from school for the summer simply feels better accompanied by bold, cheery patterns. Vera Bradley BUY IT: $6; verabradley.com. Similarly, whether you’re packing a small snack for the park or just want to add some razzle dazzle to what you’re grazing on at the kitchen counter, you’ll love the Tupperware Snack Cup, which can fit up to 4 ounces. The patterns available are in Cloud Vine Multi, a busy pink and purple design, or Sea Air Floral, a clearer painted blue. Before the collaboration disappears, head to Vera Bradley to shop the limited-edition Tupperware collection. At just $6 and $12 apiece, this snack cup and sandwich keeper are worthy additions to your repertoire—and will see plenty of use this summer, no matter where your adventures take you. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Powerful Air Purifier Covers Up To Over 1,000 Square Feet—And It’s 46% Off The Old-School $8 Silver Cleaning Cream Southerners Swear By This Breezy, Under-$50 Wrap Dress Is Perfect For Summer Weddings, And It Doesn’t Wrinkle Easily