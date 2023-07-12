Vera Bradley Bags And Accessories Are Majorly Discounted For Prime Day—And Deals Start At Just $10

Day one of Amazon Prime Day is done, but there are still plenty of deals to shop before the sale ends tonight. Vera Bradley bags and accessories are discounted by as much as 66 percent off through the end of today, so act fast to score the brand’s most-beloved duffel bags, tote bags, wallets, and more. To take full advantage of these limited-time deals, be sure you’re an Amazon Prime Member (if you’re not, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here).

There are over 100 Vera Bradley products on sale for Prime Day, but we’ve whittled the list down to just the can’t-miss deals. Our favorites include the best-selling Lunch Bunch Bag, now just $22, which features a structured design that keeps work or school lunches from getting squished, as well as a soft, cotton exterior available in any number of the brand’s signature colors and patterns. And there’s no shortage of travel deals either—the classic cotton weekender bag is a whopping 51 percent off during the sale, and it’s sure to be your favorite long-weekend companion as you soak up what remains of the summer.

Keep scrolling for the best Vera Bradley products to shop this Prime Day—deals start at just $10.

Best Vera Bradley Bag Deals

Amazon

Vera Bradley has slashed prices on a wide variety of purses, totes, and handbags. The Mini Hipster Crossbody Purse—currently 54 percent off—will keep your essentials organized while you’re on-the-go and features RFID protection to protect credit and debit cards, making it great for travel. It even comes with a built-in wallet in the front pocket. “There’s plenty of space to hold the essentials and the bag doesn’t get in the way…and the colors are really nice!” wrote one reviewer.

And while we love the cotton fabric that’s signature to so many of Vera Bradley’s styles, we’re intrigued by their lineup of microfiber bags, including the Microfiber Vera Tote Bag, which is currently $60 off. This sleek and durable tote is machine washable and offers enough space for a weekend trip or daily trips to and from the office. And be sure to snag a Lunch Bunch Bag (or two) ahead of back-to-school season while they’re 45 percent off.

Best Vera Bradley Backpack Deals

Amazon

Back-to-school season is right around the corner, and Vera Bradley offers a variety of backpacks fit for school, work, or travel. But for everyday wear, the Mini Totepack has both backpack straps for hands-free wear and top handles so you can carry it as a tote, and it’s $39 for the remainder of the day.

For your high school or college student, the Twill Campus Backpack, now 50 percent off, is a stylish yet spacious option crafted from a performance twill fabric that’s water-repellent and weather-friendly. It features two interior slip pockets for laptops or tablets, as well as numerous zip compartments and pockets. Plus, it makes a great travel companion thanks to the trolley sleeve.



Best Vera Bradley Travel Deals

Amazon

Vera Bradley is perhaps most famous for its duffle and weekender bags, available in its impressive array of intricate prints. The Cotton Weekender Travel Bag is over 50 percent off for Prime Day, and makes a versatile travel bag for any occasion. It’s carry-on compliant (and much easier to lift into an overhead compartment than your standard rolling suitcase) and comes with a trolley sleeve so it can rest securely on top of a suitcase. It also features removable straps, so you can carry it just by the top handles should you prefer.

Additionally, several travel organizers are discounted during the sale, including this cosmetic bag, now $26 off, and the Lighten Up Reactive Seat Organizer, which can be used as a car or plane seat organizer to store all of your chargers, headphones, reading material, and more. And when you’re ready to go, it zips back up so you can gather all your belongings quickly before deboarding or getting out of the car. One reviewer wrote that it’s great for road trips, and adds that the adjustable straps keep it secure to the seatback. Be sure to snag one before your next road trip while it’s just $34.

Best Vera Bradley Accessory Deals

Amazon

If you aren’t in need of a new bag, there are plenty of smaller accessories on sale today too. The best-selling Cotton Zip ID Case Wallet, which has over 16,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, is currently on sale for just $12. It features a clear ID window, an interior compartment, and a key ring, so you can add it to your keys to keep all your essentials in one place. Other accessory deals include this cotton lanyard for just $10, and the Riley compact wallet for $24, which features an impressive 13 card slips, two bill slips, one ID window, a zip pocket, and RFID protection.