27 Pumpkin Spice Recipes That Taste Like Fall In a Bite
It’s no secret that Southerners are obsessed with the most popular ingredient to bake with every fall: pumpkin spice. We don’t only have eyes for pumpkin spice, but we also crave the medley of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves that come together to create the ultimate fall treat. From our pumpkin spice-flavored cookies that will disappear from the plate to miniature pumpkin cheesecakes that will charm anyone who takes a bite, this plethora of pumpkin spice treats can carry you through the whole autumn season.
You'll see that pumpkin spice is actually quite nice when paired with almost every other fall flavor. A few of our favorite concoctions even cozy it up to chocolate, caramel-swirled icing, and candied pecans for unexpected matches made in heaven. Here, we've collected the best pumpkin spice recipes that are sure to spice up your fall menu—especially when any pumpkin spice-loving guests are around. (Basically, always.)
These Pumpkin Spice Desserts are Perfect for Fall
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
All the creamy comfort of an autumnal cheesecake—in miniature form, because why not? Let everyone have their own personal bites of joy.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake
Here you will find the tastiest mash-up of the season, with pumpkin pie filling and cake batter melding into one sliceable cakey masterpiece in the oven.
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies
If you want an extra decadent treat, frost these festive cookies with cream cheese frosting.
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Wake up to the smell of streusel-topped pumpkin spice muffins. We guarantee any drop-in guest would love a taste.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Toffee candy bars and seasonal spices take this pumpkin sheet cake over the top without the hassle of frosting layers.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies
Bite-sized pumpkin pies are perfect for holiday entertaining—and weeknight snacking, too. No judgement here!
Pumpkin Bread
Recipe: Pumpkin Bread
Spread some butter or cream cheese on this spiced-filled bread for a morning breakfast treat you won't soon forget, even when the last crumb is gone.
Pumpkin Spice Granola
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Granola
In addition to using a delightful pumpkin pie spice blend, this recipe also uses some canned pumpkin, almond butter, and shredded coconut to make the most chewy and flavorful batch of autumn granola ever.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
Top this cake with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg for a fluffy, sweet delight that requires so little prep that it's almost too easy.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
A cake-like texture and melty pockets of chocolate make these classic pumpkin chocolate chip cookies a new favorite on our seasonal dessert spread.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Nothing is more destined to become a fall cookout favorite like this take on classic whoopie pies that is comprised of two soft pumpkin spice cookies bonded together by velvety and rich cream cheese frosting.
Pumpkin Pecan Pie
Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Pie
Why choose between these two crowd-favorite fall desserts when you don't have to? Traditional pumpkin pie is spiced up with candied pecans and homemade whipped cream.
Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake
How much pumpkin is too much pumpkin? Add pumpkin seeds on top for a crunchy surprise.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
This sweet treat is perfect to share with your neighbors this fall. You'll have favorite neighborhood baker status by Christmas.
Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread
Bake a loaf of this indulgent combination of chocolate and pumpkin, and you'll be hooked all season long.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
This show-stopping Bundt cake is made for fall parties that require something extra special.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
You won't find a prettier centerpiece for your fall table than this layer cake topped with a rich cream cheese frosting swirled with decadent homemade caramel.
Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
This seasonal centerpiece is drizzled with a buttery caramel sauce and made extra fluffy and "magical" with a layer of flan.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Did you ever think that you would be able to make an entire cheesecake in your Instant Pot? Here's your chance to test your baking prowess with the quick-cooking appliance.
Pumpkin Cake with Spiced Whipped Cream
Recipe: Pumpkin Cake with Spiced Whipped Cream
Everyone needs a quick and easy pumpkin cake up their sleeve, and this one doesn't require any pesky (or perfect) frosting skills. Simply pile layers high with homemade spiced whipped cream.
Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Instead of a typically combined pumpkin cheesecake, keep things simple and show-stopping with this layered version that is like eating both a slice of pumpkin pie and a slice of classic cheesecake at the same time.
Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee
Recipe: Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee
This elegant tart comes with deep autumnal charm, thanks to the addition of both pumpkin pie spice and molasses.
Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie
Recipe: Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie
This creamy pumpkin-lemon pie will satisfy any sweet tooth that wants for a tart touch.
Spiced Pumpkin Grits
Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Grits
Just when you thought this Southern staple couldn't get any better, we added pumpkin spice to the mix. Hello, Saturday morning superstar.
Praline-Pumpkin Torte
Recipe: Praline-Pumpkin Torte
Bite into the ultimate fall combination–praline and pumpkin–in this tasty torte that reigns supreme in the sweet category.
Pumpkin Roll
Recipe: Pumpkin Roll
This pumpkin roll is stuffed with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with powdered sugar for a fabulous finish.
Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
Recipe: Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
Perhaps featuring the heaviest hand of holiday spice in the bunch, this pumpkin pie is given yet another twirl for the season with the addition of coconut milk, which makes it dairy-free for any sensitivities.