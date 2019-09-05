27 Pumpkin Spice Recipes That Taste Like Fall In a Bite

It’s no secret that Southerners are obsessed with the most popular ingredient to bake with every fall: pumpkin spice. We don’t only have eyes for pumpkin spice, but we also crave the medley of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves that come together to create the ultimate fall treat. From our pumpkin spice-flavored cookies that will disappear from the plate to miniature pumpkin cheesecakes that will charm anyone who takes a bite, this plethora of pumpkin spice treats can carry you through the whole autumn season.

You'll see that pumpkin spice is actually quite nice when paired with almost every other fall flavor. A few of our favorite concoctions even cozy it up to chocolate, caramel-swirled icing, and candied pecans for unexpected matches made in heaven. Here, we've collected the best pumpkin spice recipes that are sure to spice up your fall menu—especially when any pumpkin spice-loving guests are around. (Basically, always.)