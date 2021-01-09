Reheated leftover food should be just as delicious as it was the first time you cooked it, and that includes the fluffy and soft baked potatoes. Whether you serve them with thick and juicy steaks or you top them with homemade chili, a baked potato can either be a great side dish or a single entrée. So if you baked too many, or just prefer to bake several at one time, learn how to reheat a baked potato so it tastes as fantastic as it did when it first came out of the oven.

How to Store a Leftover Baked Potato

To ensure the quality of your leftover baked potato, make sure you store it properly. Let your potato cool completely (unwrap it if baked in foil). Place potatoes in a metal or glass pan, cover with plastic wrap or foil, and refrigerate. temperature.

Reheat a Baked Potato in the Oven

The best way to reheat food is to use the same method you did when it was originally cooked. Reheating a baked potato in the oven helps keep the potatoes from drying out. Preheat the oven to 350° F and take the potatoes out of the fridge so they reach room temperature. To achieve a crispy skin, place the potato on a baking sheet or directly on the oven rack. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the potato is thoroughly heated.

Reheat a Baked Potato in the Microwave

Reheating a baked potato in the microwave may be the quickest method, it can result in dried out potatoes if you aren't careful. To prevent that from happening, cut the potato in half, place in a microwave-safe dish, and cover each half with a damp paper towel. Heat for two to three minutes, or until the potato is heated through.

Reheat a Baked Potato on the Stovetop

Everyone loves potatoes and eggs for breakfast, and your stovetop is a quick method for reheating leftover potatoes for an early morning meal or a weekend brunch. Add a little olive oil in a skillet over medium low. Cut the potatoes in half and put the cut sides down in the pan. Cover with a lid and cook for three to four minutes. Once they're heated, take the lid off and flip the potatoes, heating on all sides so the skin gets crispy.

Reheat a Baked Potato on the Grill