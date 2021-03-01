How Long Do Potatoes Last?

Is there anything as comforting as homemade mashed potatoes? It's a basic dish with just a handful of ingredients, which is why each element needs to shine. Old, green potatoes just won't make the cut. If you know how long potatoes last, you can use them in their prime so your delicious potato side dishes will do you proud every time. You'll also be able to determine if your potatoes are still safe to eat after they've sprouted or turned green. Here's everything you need to know about how long potatoes last.

Potatoes last longer if you don't store them in the refrigerator.

Learning how to store potatoes the right way will help them last longer. Unlike many other vegetables, potatoes shouldn't be stored in the refrigerator. At anything less than 50 degrees, the starches in potatoes turn to sugar, resulting in discoloration and alterations in flavor.

Potatoes last longer if you store them someplace cool, dark, and dry.

Potatoes love moisture. If you store them anywhere damp, they'll sprout and continue to grow. In addition, if you expose them to light, they'll produce chlorophyll and glycoalkaloids and turn green and bitter. Therefore, the best place to store potatoes is someplace cool, dark, and dry like a drawer or pantry. Avoid storing them too close to the oven since exposure to heat promotes rotting and spoiling.

Potatoes last longer if they're well-ventilated.

Have you ever noticed that there are little holes in the plastic bags of potatoes in the grocery store? This is because potatoes release a carbon dioxide vapor and if it has nowhere to go, it will cause moisture and rotting. Leave potatoes in their original bag, or transfer them somewhere else they can breathe, like a paper bag or cardboard box.

How long will potatoes last if you store them the right way?

So now that you've moved your potatoes to a cardboard box at the bottom of your pantry, you're probably wondering how long they'll last. It depends on a number of factors, including the temperature and humidity in your house, but most experts agree that when stored properly, potatoes will last up to two or three months.

Can you eat green potatoes or sprouted potatoes?