Okra is rich in antioxidants and a good source of vitamins A and C. It's also a delicious southern staple, versatile enough to star in dishes as different as fried okra and seafood gumbo. It's a good vegetable to have on hand, but unfortunately, it's only in season during the warmer months. Luckily, it's easy to freeze okra so you can enjoy it recipes all year around. To get you started, we talked to Shaun Garcia, executive chef at Soby's New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina about how to freeze okra. Just follow the steps below.

What You'll Need

A small knife

Paper towels

Baking pans

Freezer bags

How to Freeze Okra

Wash the fresh okra and pat it dry to remove any excess moisture. Take a small knife and slice the okra into ½ inch rounds (Garcia suggests keeping a paper towel handy to keep your knife blade clean and dry as you go along). Spread the okra onto baking pans until you have enough to fill a large freezer bag. Once you fill your freezer bag, be sure to squeeze out all of the excess air before you seal the bag and place the okra in the freezer. Frozen okra keeps for about 6 months - long enough to carry you to next season.

How to Prepare Okra

Garcia says the best way to use frozen okra depends on the dish you plan to make. If you're going to use the okra in a delicious tomato soup, homemade vegetable soup, or an authentic gumbo recipe, he says you can add the okra into the pot straight from the freezer.