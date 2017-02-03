30 Delicious Ideas for Cooking with Carrots
Very few vegetables are as versatile as carrots. You can blend this root vegetable in smoothies for a healthy breakfast, roast them to have as a complementary side dish, bake them into cakes and cookies for a delicious dessert, or puree them for a rich and creamy soup. Incredibly sweet and earthy, carrots are full of vital nutrients and low in calories. No matter how you prefer to eat them, it’s always helpful to have a simple carrot recipe on hand for busy weekdays. Caramelized, glazed, baked, or braised—it’s time to give the humble and colorful vegetable the shine it deserves. Here, carrots take on a starring role, instead of being relegated to a mere supporting act. This means going beyond typical hummus dip or cheese paired with raw carrots. With this selection of easy and tasty recipes, you’ll find the perfect carrot dish to enjoy regardless of the season.
Carrot Sheet Cake
Recipe: Carrot Sheet Cake
Chock-full of carrots, smothered in velvety smooth cream cheese icing, and baked using just one sheet pan, we promise you’ll always come back for another scrumptious slice.
Carrot Cake Pancakes
Recipe: Carrot Cake Pancakes
Carrot cake for breakfast? Yes, please! Here, these fluffy, carrot-filled flapjacks are served with layers upon layers of mascarpone cream.
Carrot Soup with Brown Butter, Pecans, and Yogurt
Recipe: Carrot Soup with Brown Butter, Pecans, and Yogurt
This soup brings out the natural sweetness of the carrots and is made with plain Greek yogurt instead of cream.
Carrot-Avocado Tabbouleh
Recipe: Carrot-Avocado Tabbouleh
Salty, roasted sunflower kernals give this lively side dish crunch. Diced avocado brings a dash of creaminess to the table.
Roasted Carrots
Recipe: Roasted Carrots
Carrots are tossed with olive oil, salt, and black pepper in this easy and delicious side dish. For these scrumptious roasted carrots, you can used bagged baby carrots, but for a better taste, use young carrots with tops.
Carrot, Apple, and Ginger Soup
Recipe: Carrot, Apple, and Ginger Soup
Sweet carrots go together perfectly with citrusy apple and ginger spice to make a warm, satisfying dish.
Carrot-Cauliflower Salad
Recipe: Carrot-Cauliflower Salad
We created this crunchy, sweet side as an update of the classic mayonnaise-laden carrot-and-raisin salad. Save time and make it ahead—it eats even better the next day. Try it with our zesty Orange Vinaigrette.
Honey-Roasted Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Roasted Carrots
Roasting carrots enhances their naturally sweet flavor, while the honey and bourbon gives this side dish a deliciously sweet and sour taste. Substitute apple juice for bourbon, if you prefer. Look for bunches of carrots that are all about the same size so they'll cook evenly.
Spiced Peach-Carrot Bread
Recipe: Spiced Peach-Carrot Bread
While most of these breads would be familiar on their own—think carrot, or pecan—it's when you add in the peaches that this recipe gets really interesting. Think of this aromatic recipe as a twist on classic carrot cake with pecans and peaches.
Chilled Carrot Soup
Recipe: Chilled Carrot Soup
A vibrant and refreshing soup like this one is is cold in temperature, but it's also a colorful way to start off your Easter menu or spring party.
Orange-Ginger-Chile-Glazed Carrots
Recipe: Orange-Ginger-Chile-Glazed Carrots
Roasting whole carrots in a hot oven and then giving them a final toss in a sweet glaze yields an unforgettable side dish. Look for multicolored carrots for a stunning presentation. We use a little chile pepper to add just a whiff of heat.
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Carrots
Recipe: Pepper Jelly-Glazed Carrots
Even the most finicky of eaters will love the savory-sweet flavor of Pepper Jelly-Glazed Carrots. To add a bit more punch to this side dish, use hot jalapeno pepper jelly.
Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Cooked carrots can taste surprisingly sweet, so you’ll savor their flavor in this fantastic casserole. The carrots also add smooth texture and extra flavor to this comfort food favorite.
Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake
Upgrade the classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake by adding a unique and flavorful twist–Carrot Cake! Sweet and full of cinnamon, Carrot Cake adds the perfect compliment to a Pineapple Upside-Down Cake’s classic flavor. With the flavorful addition of grated carrots and finely chopped pecans, this Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake is like the more decadent, dressed up version of a Southern dessert favorite.
Carrot-Apple Soup
Recipe: Carrot-Apple Soup
All ingredients are combined at one time in making this easy, two-step recipe. However, the intense color and depth of flavor will make you think you spent hours at the stovetop.
Carrot Orzo
Recipe: Carrot Orzo
Though this Carrot Orzo is made with the short grain Italian pasta rather than rice, this colorful dish is similar to risotto. It cooks in much the same way, slowly simmering on the stove, absorbing the liquids—and the flavors—in the pot.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake
A classic at the pinnacle of its powers, our recipe for The Ultimate Carrot Cake is a multi-purpose, always-appropriate star of the dessert table. It is dense and moist, an ideal no-fail recipe for when you need a reliable go-to cake. For additional edible decoration, try our recipe for candied carrot curls, pretty helixes that add something special to the display.
Zucchini-Carrot Salad with Catalina Dressing
Recipe: Zucchini-Carrot Salad with Catalina Dressing
Dress thinly sliced vegetables with our fresh take on catalina dressing and garnish with any fresh herbs you like.
Carrot-Ginger Puree
Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Puree
You'd never know there's only a tablespoon of butter in this velvety, spiced puree. Make it up to three days ahead, and pair with chicken or a fresh salad for a simple dinner.
Carrot-Poppy Seed Muffins
Recipe: Carrot-Poppy Seed Muffins
These moist and tasty muffins are perfect for Easter! Recipe developer Carolyn O'Neil says: "Low-fat buttermilk gives a dose of vitamin B12 and potassium in these tender, delicious muffins."
Best Carrot Cake
Recipe: Best Carrot Cake
Truly our best-ever Carrot Cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home.
Pumpkin-Carrot Soup Shooters With Coconut Cream
Recipe: Pumpkin-Carrot Soup Shooters with Coconut Cream
Serve up a taste of autumn with a creamy soup shooter perfect for the season. Pumpkin and carrot make the orange broth, while fresh ginger, shallots, and red bell pepper account of the other notes of flavor. Serve this in a glass votive or demitasse cup. To make ahead, let soup cool completely and chill for up to three days.
Baby Carrot Soup
Recipe: Baby Carrot Soup
Healthy bright orange Baby Carrot Soup has a hands-on time of only 10 minutes. Smoky adobo sauce gives this creamy soup a subtle touch of heat.
Carrot Cake Muffins
Recipe: Carrot Cake Muffins
With pecans, raisins, and crushed pineapple, these muffins are a breakfast-approved version of the classic dessert.
Roasted Carrots with Avocado and Feta Vinaigrette
Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Avocado and Feta Vinaigrette
In this salad, char, spice, and creaminess meld. The key to roasting veggies is to use similarly sized pieces. Spread them evenly on a baking sheet, and roast in a very hot oven until just tender.
Lyda's Cream of Carrot Soup
Recipe: Lyda's Cream of Carrot Soup
At recipe developer Lyda Burnette's house, they call this hearty recipe Peter Rabbit Soup. Lyda recommends using a handheld immersion blender for ease.
Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake
Recipe: Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake
It’s a heavenly trifecta. Apple and pecan, a decidedly autumnal pairing, gets a fresh, bright update with the addition of carrot cake. This cake has substance, but it also has zing. As you can see, a doubling of layers here creates a stunning centerpiece of a cake.
Glazed Baby Carrots
Recipe: Glazed Baby Carrots
Glaze carrots with orange marmalade and juice for a tasty rendition of a classic.
Carrot Cake with Chèvre Frosting
Recipe: Carrot Cake with Chèvre Frosting
Substituting goat cheese for the standard cream cheese gives this frosting an extra-tangy kick.
Balsamic-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Long, thin roasted carrots make for the ultimate presentation and are perfect to serve at a holiday meal or large gathering.