30 Delicious Ideas for Cooking with Carrots

February 03, 2017
Hector Sanchez

Very few vegetables are as versatile as carrots. You can blend this root vegetable in smoothies for a healthy breakfast, roast them to have as a complementary side dish, bake them into cakes and cookies for a delicious dessert, or puree them for a rich and creamy soup. Incredibly sweet and earthy, carrots are full of vital nutrients and low in calories. No matter how you prefer to eat them, it’s always helpful to have a simple carrot recipe on hand for busy weekdays. Caramelized, glazed, baked, or braised—it’s time to give the humble and colorful vegetable the shine it deserves. Here, carrots take on a starring role, instead of being relegated to a mere supporting act. This means going beyond typical hummus dip or cheese paired with raw carrots. With this selection of easy and tasty recipes, you’ll find the perfect carrot dish to enjoy regardless of the season. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Carrot Sheet Cake

Photo: Charles Walton

Recipe: Carrot Sheet Cake

Chock-full of carrots, smothered in velvety smooth cream cheese icing, and baked using just one sheet pan, we promise you’ll always come back for another scrumptious slice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Carrot Cake Pancakes

Carrot cake for breakfast? Yes, please! Here, these fluffy, carrot-filled flapjacks are served with layers upon layers of mascarpone cream.

3 of 30

Carrot Soup with Brown Butter, Pecans, and Yogurt

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Carrot Soup with Brown Butter, Pecans, and Yogurt

This soup brings out the natural sweetness of the carrots and is made with plain Greek yogurt instead of cream.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Carrot-Avocado Tabbouleh

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Carrot-Avocado Tabbouleh

Salty, roasted sunflower kernals give this lively side dish crunch. Diced avocado brings a dash of creaminess to the table.

5 of 30

Roasted Carrots

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Roasted Carrots

Carrots are tossed with olive oil, salt, and black pepper in this easy and delicious side dish. For these scrumptious roasted carrots, you can used bagged baby carrots, but for a better taste, use young carrots with tops.

6 of 30

Carrot, Apple, and Ginger Soup

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Carrot, Apple, and Ginger Soup

Sweet carrots go together perfectly with citrusy apple and ginger spice to make a warm, satisfying dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Carrot-Cauliflower Salad

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Carrot-Cauliflower Salad

We created this crunchy, sweet side as an update of the classic mayonnaise-laden carrot-and-raisin salad. Save time and make it ahead—it eats even better the next day. Try it with our zesty Orange Vinaigrette.

8 of 30

Honey-Roasted Carrots

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Honey-Roasted Carrots

Roasting carrots enhances their naturally sweet flavor, while the honey and bourbon gives this side dish a deliciously sweet and sour taste. Substitute apple juice for bourbon, if you prefer. Look for bunches of carrots that are all about the same size so they'll cook evenly.

9 of 30

Spiced Peach-Carrot Bread

Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Spiced Peach-Carrot Bread

While most of these breads would be familiar on their own—think carrot, or pecan—it's when you add in the peaches that this recipe gets really interesting. Think of this aromatic recipe as a twist on classic carrot cake with pecans and peaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Chilled Carrot Soup

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chilled Carrot Soup

A vibrant and refreshing soup like this one is is cold in temperature, but it's also a colorful way to start off your Easter menu or spring party.

11 of 30

Orange-Ginger-Chile-Glazed Carrots

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Orange-Ginger-Chile-Glazed Carrots

Roasting whole carrots in a hot oven and then giving them a final toss in a sweet glaze yields an unforgettable side dish. Look for multicolored carrots for a stunning presentation. We use a little chile pepper to add just a whiff of heat.

12 of 30

Pepper Jelly-Glazed Carrots

Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Pepper Jelly-Glazed Carrots

Even the most finicky of eaters will love the savory-sweet flavor of Pepper Jelly-Glazed Carrots. To add a bit more punch to this side dish, use hot jalapeno pepper jelly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Cooked carrots can taste surprisingly sweet, so you’ll savor their flavor in this fantastic casserole. The carrots also add smooth texture and extra flavor to this comfort food favorite.

14 of 30

Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake

Upgrade the classic Pineapple Upside-Down Cake by adding a unique and flavorful twist–Carrot Cake! Sweet and full of cinnamon, Carrot Cake adds the perfect compliment to a Pineapple Upside-Down Cake’s classic flavor. With the flavorful addition of grated carrots and finely chopped pecans, this Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake is like the more decadent, dressed up version of a Southern dessert favorite.

15 of 30

Carrot-Apple Soup

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Carrot-Apple Soup

All ingredients are combined at one time in making this easy, two-step recipe. However, the intense color and depth of flavor will make you think you spent hours at the stovetop.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Carrot Orzo

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Carrot Orzo

Though this Carrot Orzo is made with the short grain Italian pasta rather than rice, this colorful dish is similar to risotto. It cooks in much the same way, slowly simmering on the stove, absorbing the liquids—and the flavors—in the pot.

17 of 30

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

A classic at the pinnacle of its powers, our recipe for The Ultimate Carrot Cake is a multi-purpose, always-appropriate star of the dessert table. It is dense and moist, an ideal no-fail recipe for when you need a reliable go-to cake. For additional edible decoration, try our recipe for candied carrot curls, pretty helixes that add something special to the display.

18 of 30

Zucchini-Carrot Salad with Catalina Dressing

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini-Carrot Salad with Catalina Dressing

Dress thinly sliced vegetables with our fresh take on catalina dressing and garnish with any fresh herbs you like.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Carrot-Ginger Puree

Helen Norman

Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Puree

You'd never know there's only a tablespoon of butter in this velvety, spiced puree. Make it up to three days ahead, and pair with chicken or a fresh salad for a simple dinner.

20 of 30

Carrot-Poppy Seed Muffins

Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Carrot-Poppy Seed Muffins

These moist and tasty muffins are perfect for Easter! Recipe developer Carolyn O'Neil says: "Low-fat buttermilk gives a dose of vitamin B12 and potassium in these tender, delicious muffins."

21 of 30

Best Carrot Cake

Tina Cornett

Recipe: Best Carrot Cake

Truly our best-ever Carrot Cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home.

Cooking Video: Best Carrot Cake Ever

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Pumpkin-Carrot Soup Shooters With Coconut Cream

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pumpkin-Carrot Soup Shooters with Coconut Cream

Serve up a taste of autumn with a creamy soup shooter perfect for the season. Pumpkin and carrot make the orange broth, while fresh ginger, shallots, and red bell pepper account of the other notes of flavor. Serve this in a glass votive or demitasse cup. To make ahead, let soup cool completely and chill for up to three days.

23 of 30

Baby Carrot Soup

Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Baby Carrot Soup

Healthy bright orange Baby Carrot Soup has a hands-on time of only 10 minutes. Smoky adobo sauce gives this creamy soup a subtle touch of heat.

24 of 30

Carrot Cake Muffins

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Carrot Cake Muffins

With pecans, raisins, and crushed pineapple, these muffins are a breakfast-approved version of the classic dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Roasted Carrots with Avocado and Feta Vinaigrette

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Avocado and Feta Vinaigrette

In this salad, char, spice, and creaminess meld. The key to roasting veggies is to use similarly sized pieces. Spread them evenly on a baking sheet, and roast in a very hot oven until just tender.

26 of 30

Lyda's Cream of Carrot Soup

Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Lyda's Cream of Carrot Soup

At recipe developer Lyda Burnette's house, they call this hearty recipe Peter Rabbit Soup. Lyda recommends using a handheld immersion blender for ease.

27 of 30

Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake

It’s a heavenly trifecta. Apple and pecan, a decidedly autumnal pairing, gets a fresh, bright update with the addition of carrot cake. This cake has substance, but it also has zing. As you can see, a doubling of layers here creates a stunning centerpiece of a cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Glazed Baby Carrots

Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Glazed Baby Carrots

Glaze carrots with orange marmalade and juice for a tasty rendition of a classic.

29 of 30

Carrot Cake with Chèvre Frosting

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Carrot Cake with Chèvre Frosting

Substituting goat cheese for the standard cream cheese gives this frosting an extra-tangy kick.

30 of 30

Balsamic-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Long, thin roasted carrots make for the ultimate presentation and are perfect to serve at a holiday meal or large gathering.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next