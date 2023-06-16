Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White has reacted to the news that she'll be turning letters for co-host Pat Sajack for just one more season.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?" the South Carolina native mused on her Twitter account this week. "I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

Sajak and White have appeared together on the iconic game show since 1982, with the syndicated version first airing in 1983. In that time, the two have hosted more than 7,000 episodes, with White wearing almost as many dresses.



Sajak made the retirement announcement on his Twitter account on June 12, saying that this coming season will be his last.

"It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak said. "Many thanks to you all."

In December, Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard bested the competition during Wheel of Fortune's College Week, taking home a Mini Cooper and a winnings total of $69,600. The 41st season will begin airing in September.