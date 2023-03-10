Van Leeuwen's Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream Headed To Walmart Stores Nationwide

Color us intrigued!

Published on March 10, 2023
Well folks, now we’ve seen everything. 

The flavor mavericks at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have partnered with Hidden Valley Ranch to turn the wildly popular dressing into an ice cream. Why? The better question is: why not? 

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything—pizza, carrots, French fries—but ice cream is a first for us,” Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said in a statement. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet."

The Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen flavor boasts the savory notes of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks. 

The editors at Food & Wine got an early taste of the new ranch flavor, and reported mixed reactions, from “it’s very garlic powder forward” to “it tastes like sweet ranch.”

Brave consumers can find Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen at 3,500 Walmart locations nationwide starting March 20.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said in a news release. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

But wait, there’s more! Van Leeuwen’s full spring lineup includes Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker, and Limoncello Cake. All seven new flavors (which retail for $4.98) will be available through May 28.

Happy tasting!

