Skip Gifts, Give Chocolate This Valentine's Day

By Anna Aguillard
Updated February 02, 2021

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and sometimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that you make yourself. These homemade Valentine’s Day treats will show your sweetie that you’re sweet, too. You could buy a pack of Valentine’s Day chocolates from the store–or, you could carefully craft your own decadent truffles from the heart. And instead of buying Sweethearts from the store, why not make your own Valentine’s Day cookies covered in chocolate instead? We promise these homemade chocolate desserts for Valentine's Day will be a bigger hit than any store-bought box. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Homemade Turtles

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipes: Homemade Turtles

Chewy caramel, sweet chocolate, and toasted pecans make these homemade treats a triple threat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies

The bold pink marshmallow crème in the center of these double-layered cookies pops against the chocolate dough.

3 of 24

Dark Chocolate Sablés

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Sablés

These French cookies are delicate and crumbly. Dip half of each cookie in melted chocolate and add sea salt.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

Three types of chocolate take these peanut clusters to the next level for chocolate lovers.

5 of 24

Toffee Candy

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Toffee Candy

Add instant espresso granules and cinnamon to add a nice complexity to this popular dessert. 

6 of 24

Easy Fudge

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Easy Fudge

This one-bowl recipe is perfect for gifting. Double or triple the recipe easily to give to your loved ones this holiday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

These cookies are airy and crisp on the outside, but gooey and dense on the inside thanks to the whipped egg whites.

8 of 24

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

There’s hardly a time when we would pass on chocolate covered strawberries, but try white chocolate covered ones this year for a refreshing take.

9 of 24

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars

These triple-layer bars will be an absolute treat for the coffee lovers in your life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels

One of the most universally loved sweet and salty snacks. Try topping with sesame seeds, sprinkles, or chopped nuts for extra crunch.

11 of 24

Red Velvet Cake Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Balls

Red Velvet cake is held together with cream cheese frosting and coated in white chocolate to make adorable bite-sized sweets.

12 of 24

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies With Praline Filling

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies With Praline Filling

Famous New Orleans candy meshes with a chocolate cookie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Chocolate-Pecan Phyllo Turnovers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chocolate-Pecan Phyllo Turnovers

These turnovers are completely irresistible. Each is filled with toasted nuts, cinnamon, cardamom, honey, and chocolate chips.

14 of 24

Fruitcake Chocolate Bark

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Fruitcake Chocolate Bark

Layer white chocolate on top of dark chocolate and then add candied cherries, pecans, pineapple, pistachios, or even dried cranberries for a burst of fresh flavor.

15 of 24

Bourbon Chocolate Truffles

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bourbon Chocolate Truffles

These no-bake truffles are a breeze and can be easily stored in an air-tight container to keep fresh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Mocha Coffee Fudge with Candied Cherries

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mocha Coffee Fudge with Candied Cherries

Add a candied cherry on top of these decadent fudge squares for a festive touch.

17 of 24

Old-Fashioned Pecan Logs

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pecan Logs

This recipe makes 32 servings, making it perfect to gift to a few of your loved ones.

18 of 24

Mixed Nut Brittle

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mixed Nut Brittle

Brittle tastes better as it ages, making it a wonderful treat to gift. Follow our mixed nut recipe for a fun twist. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

These grown-up dark chocolate brownies are made even better with the addition of Bourbon and espresso.

20 of 24

Coconut Balls

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Coconut Balls

The secret to this coconut treat is to use sweetened condensed milk and almond butter to make a filling that isn’t so dry and dense.

21 of 24

Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

The chocolate ganache on these petit fours is easily made right in the microwave and coats each bite-sized dessert to mask any bumps in the cakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Mamie Eisenhower’s Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower’s Chocolate Fudge

This fudge recipe is easy to make, and relies on just a few store-bought ingredients.

23 of 24

Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Who says chocolate peppermint bark is just for Christmas? This colorful sweet will put a smile on faces year-round.

24 of 24

Crispy Chocolate Hearts

Recipe: Crispy Chocolate Hearts

Give your peanut butter and chocolate dessert a bit of a crunch with the addition of rice cereal. Bake on a sheet pan and cut out individual portions with a heart-shaped cookie cutter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Anna Aguillard