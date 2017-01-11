Skip Gifts, Give Chocolate This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and sometimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that you make yourself. These homemade Valentine’s Day treats will show your sweetie that you’re sweet, too. You could buy a pack of Valentine’s Day chocolates from the store–or, you could carefully craft your own decadent truffles from the heart. And instead of buying Sweethearts from the store, why not make your own Valentine’s Day cookies covered in chocolate instead? We promise these homemade chocolate desserts for Valentine's Day will be a bigger hit than any store-bought box.