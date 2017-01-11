Skip Gifts, Give Chocolate This Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and sometimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that you make yourself. These homemade Valentine’s Day treats will show your sweetie that you’re sweet, too. You could buy a pack of Valentine’s Day chocolates from the store–or, you could carefully craft your own decadent truffles from the heart. And instead of buying Sweethearts from the store, why not make your own Valentine’s Day cookies covered in chocolate instead? We promise these homemade chocolate desserts for Valentine's Day will be a bigger hit than any store-bought box.
Homemade Turtles
Chewy caramel, sweet chocolate, and toasted pecans make these homemade treats a triple threat.
Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies
The bold pink marshmallow crème in the center of these double-layered cookies pops against the chocolate dough.
Dark Chocolate Sablés
These French cookies are delicate and crumbly. Dip half of each cookie in melted chocolate and add sea salt.
Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters
Three types of chocolate take these peanut clusters to the next level for chocolate lovers.
Toffee Candy
Add instant espresso granules and cinnamon to add a nice complexity to this popular dessert.
Easy Fudge
This one-bowl recipe is perfect for gifting. Double or triple the recipe easily to give to your loved ones this holiday.
Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies
These cookies are airy and crisp on the outside, but gooey and dense on the inside thanks to the whipped egg whites.
White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
There’s hardly a time when we would pass on chocolate covered strawberries, but try white chocolate covered ones this year for a refreshing take.
Cappuccino Swirl Bars
These triple-layer bars will be an absolute treat for the coffee lovers in your life.
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
One of the most universally loved sweet and salty snacks. Try topping with sesame seeds, sprinkles, or chopped nuts for extra crunch.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
Red Velvet cake is held together with cream cheese frosting and coated in white chocolate to make adorable bite-sized sweets.
Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies With Praline Filling
Famous New Orleans candy meshes with a chocolate cookie.
Chocolate-Pecan Phyllo Turnovers
These turnovers are completely irresistible. Each is filled with toasted nuts, cinnamon, cardamom, honey, and chocolate chips.
Fruitcake Chocolate Bark
Layer white chocolate on top of dark chocolate and then add candied cherries, pecans, pineapple, pistachios, or even dried cranberries for a burst of fresh flavor.
Bourbon Chocolate Truffles
These no-bake truffles are a breeze and can be easily stored in an air-tight container to keep fresh.
Mocha Coffee Fudge with Candied Cherries
Add a candied cherry on top of these decadent fudge squares for a festive touch.
Old-Fashioned Pecan Logs
This recipe makes 32 servings, making it perfect to gift to a few of your loved ones.
Mixed Nut Brittle
Brittle tastes better as it ages, making it a wonderful treat to gift. Follow our mixed nut recipe for a fun twist.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
These grown-up dark chocolate brownies are made even better with the addition of Bourbon and espresso.
Coconut Balls
The secret to this coconut treat is to use sweetened condensed milk and almond butter to make a filling that isn’t so dry and dense.
Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours
The chocolate ganache on these petit fours is easily made right in the microwave and coats each bite-sized dessert to mask any bumps in the cakes.
Mamie Eisenhower’s Chocolate Fudge
This fudge recipe is easy to make, and relies on just a few store-bought ingredients.
Chocolate Peppermint Bark
Who says chocolate peppermint bark is just for Christmas? This colorful sweet will put a smile on faces year-round.
Crispy Chocolate Hearts
Give your peanut butter and chocolate dessert a bit of a crunch with the addition of rice cereal. Bake on a sheet pan and cut out individual portions with a heart-shaped cookie cutter.