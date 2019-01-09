The Best Valentine's Day Recipes of All Time
Valentine’s Day is the heavenly holiday when we get to nibble on heart-shaped boxes full of chocolates and candies—and sometimes Chick-fil-a chicken nuggets—in lieu of the usual suspects like apple slices, Cheez-its, and yogurt cups. So why not serve a date night meal that feels just as special? When it comes to picking Valentine’s Day dinner recipes, make the menu something to remember. No, make it something so good that Cupid himself would be smitten.
First, skip the casseroles. (Because casseroles just aren’t that romantic. There, we said it.) Second, don't be afraid to be a little kitschy. Slow-cooked braised lamb shanks? Molten red velvet cakes? Now that’s a menu that’ll make us blush. This year, we’ve got you covered with soups, salads, main dishes, and desserts that’ll be sure to win over every sweetheart, secret admirer, and suitor. These Valentine’s Day recipes will leave them lovestruck.
Air Fryer Steak
Steak for two comes together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time with the help of your air fryer. Finish with homemade herb butter for a restaurant quality meal in the comfort of your own home.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Instead of grabbing a box of chocolate covered strawberries this year, treat your Valentine to this homemade cheesecake that has the same flavor but is even more decadent.
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons
Skip the bagged salad for the special occasion and serve a homemade Caesar salad as the first course.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Using a sheet pan is the easiest way to cook an entire meal at one time. A mixture of mixture of softened butter, seasonings, and herbs give this steak dinner a special finishing touch.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
This classic side dish is elegant enough to be the main course when upgraded with lobster.
Valentine’s Day Cake
No special pan in required to create this heart-shaped cake.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Step up your appetizer game by topping seasoned crackers with shrimp, cream cheese, and pepper jelly.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
Thanks to refrigerated tortellini, this pasta dish will be ready to serve in just 25 minutes.
Chocolate Cobbler
The method used for this cobbler includes pouring boiling water over the batter. This creates pockets of pudding between the tender sections of cake.
Chicken Scallopini
Our test kitchen recommends choosing a wine you like to drink for this recipe so you can enjoy the leftovers with your meal.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
Adding a splash of bourbon to both the cake and the icing give this dessert a decadent flavor any bourbon lover will enjoy.
Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad
You'll need just 20 minutes to treat your sweetheart to this easy yet delicious dinner so even if you're short on time, you can still enjoy a homemade meal together.
Red Velvet Brownies
You can't go wrong serving these colorful brownies smothered in rich cream cheese frosting for dessert.
Vidalia Onion Soup
Using Vidalia onions adds even more flavor to this classic soup. Serve it as a starter or pair it with a salad for the main course.
Valentine's Pavlovas with Strawberry Sweet Cream
Served with Strawberry Sweet Cream, chopped fresh berries, and a drizzle of decadent melted chocolate, these heart-shaped pavlovas are a special treat your sweetheart will love.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce
This traditional meat sauce makes a comforting choice for Valentine's Day—and it's perfect for busy cooks. You can set it in the slow cooker and leave it alone.
German Chocolate Cake
Strong-brewed coffee and German’s sweet chocolate baking bars give each layer of cake just the right amount of flavor that's perfect for pairing with the showstopping Coconut-Pecan Frosting.
Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
You can serve this appetizer with the tomato skin on or off, whichever you prefer.
Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies
No cookie decorating experience is necessary to create these cute treats.
Creamy Rice with Scallops
Scallops are the steak of the sea—so splurge this Valentine's Day by making these and serving with risotto-like creamy rice.
White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake
This pretty pound cake can also be made with fresh strawberries instead of raspberries, or you can use a mixture of both.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Considering how fancy and date night-worthy this dish looks, you’d never guess that this sophisticated dish was made in a slow cooker.
Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark
This recipe combines the classic heart-shaped candy with melting chocolate for an indulgent Valentine's Day treat.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Celebrate the day of love with pure crispy decadence—in the form of these best-ever crab cakes. Serve as a main dish or an appetizer!
Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups
Filled with ooey-gooey caramel and topped with crunchy pecans, these chocolate cookie cups are definitely making us feel the love.
Red Velvet Thumbprints
These cheery cookies are colored for the occasion.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Have you heard the rumor that making roasted chicken increases your odds of getting a proposal? It's not exactly science, but this recipe might help.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Not single. Not double. Triple chocolate. Because we're going for the gold.
Romaine with Creamy Olive Dressing
For just a slight nibble and palate cleanser, this salad recipe packs a flavorful punch. When you have a homemade dressing this good, romaine is about all you need.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
White wine, heavy cream, and bacon combine to make a pan sauce that feels oh-so indulgent. As if crab linguine even needs help in that department...
Buttery Chive-and-Mustard Drop Biscuits
Give your buttermilk biscuits a special makeover for a fancy date night.