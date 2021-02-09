Papa John's Heart-Shaped Pizza Is Back for a Limited-Time Only

Pizza? Not exactly a tough sell for our taste buds. We're always ready for a pizza night. But make it heart-shaped, and we're ready to throw all meal prep out the proverbial window and place our order faster than you can say "love at first slice."

This year, we're pleased to report that Papa John's annual heart-shaped pizza promo is back. Kicking off yesterday and running through February 14, you can order a heart-shaped pizza for $11 with the promo code VALENTINE, or a heart-shaped pizza and a brownie for $16 with the promo code BEMINE, at participating locations.

In case you're not familiar with the delightful pie, the heart-shaped 'za is made with Papa John's thin crust, which then gets topped with their signature pizza sauce, cheese, and the topping of your choice. Worth-noting: The pie arrives without being cut into slices ("We don't want to break your heart!").

As Papa John's shared with Southern Living, over the past several years, Valentine's Day has become a popular night for pizza-eating, creating a sales spike on the February holiday. For the fast food chain, best-selling menu items have included both the heart-shaped pizza and their brownie, making the $16 deal for the two items especially attractive to those who want something sweet and something savory to ring in the occasion.

