These Heart-Shaped Molds Make the Cutest Hot Chocolate Bombs for Valentine’s Day

Hot chocolate bombs were the viral sweet treat that quickly took over the internet this past Christmas season. The trendy dessert features hollow chocolate shapes that are filled with hot chocolate mix and fun toppings that create the perfect cup of cocoa when you pour hot water or milk over the bomb. Thanks to cute heart-shaped chocolate molds, we don't have to say goodbye to the cute treats just yet. They'll make the perfect little happy surprise for your Valentine, kids, friends, and coworkers.



Red, pink, and white heart-shaped hot chocolate bombs are already starting to fill our social feeds, providing plenty of inspiration. We can't stop staring at the adorable pink hearts that Lifestyle with Leah created (picture above) and love the colorful accents Baking With Charlayne added to classic chocolate to upgrade it for the occasion (pictured below).