These Heart-Shaped Molds Make the Cutest Hot Chocolate Bombs for Valentine’s Day
The trendy treat was given a Valentine's Day makeover.
Hot chocolate bombs were the viral sweet treat that quickly took over the internet this past Christmas season. The trendy dessert features hollow chocolate shapes that are filled with hot chocolate mix and fun toppings that create the perfect cup of cocoa when you pour hot water or milk over the bomb. Thanks to cute heart-shaped chocolate molds, we don't have to say goodbye to the cute treats just yet. They'll make the perfect little happy surprise for your Valentine, kids, friends, and coworkers.
Red, pink, and white heart-shaped hot chocolate bombs are already starting to fill our social feeds, providing plenty of inspiration. We can't stop staring at the adorable pink hearts that Lifestyle with Leah created (picture above) and love the colorful accents Baking With Charlayne added to classic chocolate to upgrade it for the occasion (pictured below).
If you're a beginner at the art of making hot chocolate bombs, you can find our step-by-step instructions here. The heart-shaped silicone molds are available on Amazon with two-day shipping when using Prime, so the molds will arrive in plenty of time for you to make your own hot chocolate bombs before February 14.
BUY IT: $13.60; amazon.com
This bright pink mold from Baker Depot will give you the classic heart shape for your hot chocolate bombs. A set of two molds allows you to make 12 half-heart pieces at a time for a total of six hot chocolate bombs. One satisfied reviewer wrote, “I used to make hot chocolate bombs....easy to use.”
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com
A diamond-shaped heart mold adds a fun, decorative texture to hot chocolate bombs. The mold features eight cavities, providing the ability to make up to four hot chocolate bombs at a time. “These were perfect for the hot chocolate bombs that I made. Fast and easy delivery!” said one happy reviewer.
If you're a seasoned professional at making hot chocolate bombs and already have circular molds, you can also repurpose them to create Valentine's hot chocolate bombs by decorating them with red, pink, and white accents. We suggest using colored chocolate drizzle, heart candies, and sprinkles to decorate the inside and outside of your bombs to make them fit for the holiday.