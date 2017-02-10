Valentine’s Recipes You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker

By Patricia Shannon
February 10, 2017
Whether you’ll be spending the day in the office, in the carpool line, or running around town, these recipes will ensure there’s still enough time for a romantic dinner for two.

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Start your Valentine’s Day off with something sweet. Our Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding calls for slow cooking thick slices of French bread in a mixture of butter, eggs, sugar, and spices. Serve with orange slices and bacon for a completely satisfying start.

Pork Marsala

Recipe: Pork Marsala

A savory sauce of cremini mushrooms, shallot, thyme, garlic, and Marsala wine kick up bone-in center-cut pork chops and elevate them to date night status.

Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine

Recipe: Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine

Pair this company-worthy dish with a glass of dry white wine. Your sweetheart will thank you.

Chicken Piccata

Recipe: Chicken Piccata

Salty capers, citrusy lemon, and tender chicken make for one amazing Valentine’s dinner. Serve with a simple spinach salad and you’ll have a romantic meal on the table with limited hands-on time.

Apple Butter Glazed Turkey

Recipe: Apple Butter Glazed Turkey

Turkey tenderloins are cooked in an apple butter sauce. The result is one melt-in-your-mouth meal. Serve with roasted carrots and a crisp glass of wine.

Dinde Au Vin

Recipe: Dinde Au Vin

Dinde Au Vin is full of savory flavor that your Valentine will love. Pancetta, cremini mushrooms, thyme, and dry red wine round out an all-star list of ingredients.

Plum Pork Tenderloin

Recipe: Plum Pork Tenderloin

Serve this pork tenderloin on a bed of rice to soak up some of the delicious sauce.

Beer-Braised Pot Roast

Recipe: Beer-Braised Pot Roast

If your Valentine loves his morning coffee—and an evening stout—this is the perfect recipe for him.

Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters

Recipe: Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters

Brown the chicken before adding it to the slow cooker for the best golden-brown results.

Chicken with Artichokes and Wild Mushrooms

Recipe: Chicken with Artichokes and Wild Mushrooms

This savory chicken recipe is a company-worthy dish that’s perfect for enjoying with your Valentine. Just don’t forget a bottle of your favorite wine.

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

Four kinds of berries go into this sweet-as-can-be cobbler.

Chocolate Lava Cake with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Recipe: Chocolate Lava Cake with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

This decadent cake is topped with cinnamon whipped cream—seconds will certainly be requested.

Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

These petite clusters can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container. Put them on cake platter for a pretty presentation.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

We can’t think of many things more indulgent that satisfying your sweetheart’s sweet tooth with our Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake.

Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue

Recipe: Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue

Fondue for two! Serve our Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue with pretzel sticks, strawberries, or any other dipper you like.

