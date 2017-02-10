Valentine’s Recipes You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker
Whether you’ll be spending the day in the office, in the carpool line, or running around town, these recipes will ensure there’s still enough time for a romantic dinner for two.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
Start your Valentine’s Day off with something sweet. Our Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding calls for slow cooking thick slices of French bread in a mixture of butter, eggs, sugar, and spices. Serve with orange slices and bacon for a completely satisfying start.
Pork Marsala
A savory sauce of cremini mushrooms, shallot, thyme, garlic, and Marsala wine kick up bone-in center-cut pork chops and elevate them to date night status.
Chicken with Mushrooms and Wine
Pair this company-worthy dish with a glass of dry white wine. Your sweetheart will thank you.
Chicken Piccata
Salty capers, citrusy lemon, and tender chicken make for one amazing Valentine’s dinner. Serve with a simple spinach salad and you’ll have a romantic meal on the table with limited hands-on time.
Apple Butter Glazed Turkey
Turkey tenderloins are cooked in an apple butter sauce. The result is one melt-in-your-mouth meal. Serve with roasted carrots and a crisp glass of wine.
Dinde Au Vin
Dinde Au Vin is full of savory flavor that your Valentine will love. Pancetta, cremini mushrooms, thyme, and dry red wine round out an all-star list of ingredients.
Plum Pork Tenderloin
Serve this pork tenderloin on a bed of rice to soak up some of the delicious sauce.
Beer-Braised Pot Roast
If your Valentine loves his morning coffee—and an evening stout—this is the perfect recipe for him.
Rosemary-Garlic Chicken Quarters
Brown the chicken before adding it to the slow cooker for the best golden-brown results.
Chicken with Artichokes and Wild Mushrooms
This savory chicken recipe is a company-worthy dish that’s perfect for enjoying with your Valentine. Just don’t forget a bottle of your favorite wine.
Berry Cobbler
Four kinds of berries go into this sweet-as-can-be cobbler.
Chocolate Lava Cake with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
This decadent cake is topped with cinnamon whipped cream—seconds will certainly be requested.
Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters
These petite clusters can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container. Put them on cake platter for a pretty presentation.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
We can’t think of many things more indulgent that satisfying your sweetheart’s sweet tooth with our Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake.
Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue
Fondue for two! Serve our Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue with pretzel sticks, strawberries, or any other dipper you like.