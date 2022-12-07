News These Are The Shipping Deadlines You Need To Know To Get Gifts Under The Tree In Time Heads up, y’all. By Melissa Locker Melissa Locker Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ASIFE/Getty Hate to be the one to tell you, but Christmas is quickly approaching. After you’ve made your list, checked it twice, and decided that everyone on it needs Blackberry Farm biscuits this year, you’ll need to get those packages in the mail ASAP if you want to make sure they arrive before the holiday. Luckily for those among us who plan and those of us who procrastinate, the clever folks at the various shipping companies have put together lists of deadlines to make sure your Christmas gifts don’t accidentally become Easter presents. While shipping to Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico or beyond, things may take longer, here are the shipping deadlines for the lower 48 states: USPS The U.S. Postal Service put together a helpful guide to holiday shipping for each of their service classes: USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. USPS Retail Ground Service: December 17First-Class Mail Service: December 17Priority Mail Service: December 19Priority Mail Express Service: December 23 USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii First-Class Mail Service: December 17Priority Mail Service: December 17Priority Mail Express Service: December 21USPS Retail Ground Service: December 2 (Alaska) FedEx If you prefer to ship via FedEx instead of facing possible lines at the Post Office, the company compiled a list indicating the last day to ship with ground, freight, or express shipping. Note that the economy shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. FedEx Ground Shipping Dates Ground Economy: December 8Ground Contiguous US: December 14Home Delivery Contiguous US: December 14Home Delivery Alaska and Hawai: December 14Ground Alaska and Hawaii: December 14 FedEx Express Shipping Dates FedEx Express Same Day: December 23FedEx Express Saver: December 202Day & 2Day AM: December 21FO*, PO*, SO, Extra Hours: December 22FedEx Express 1Day Freight: December 22FedEx Express 2Day Freight: December 21FedEx Express 3Day Freight: December 20FedEx Freight Priority: December 14FedEx Freight Economy: December 8FedEx Freight Direct: December 14 UPS If you are a fan of UPS, here is when shippers should send out gifts to make sure they arrive by Christmas. UPS Domestic Shipping Dates UPS Ground Shipping: Varies, but they have a helpful calculator to determine it UPS 3-Day Select: December 20 UPS 2-Day Air Services: December 21 UPS Next Day Air Services: December 22 Now these are all helpful guidelines for when to ship your Christmas presents. But we would also like to give a friendly reminder to anyone who celebrates Hanukkah or is sending Hanukkah gifts. The Festival of Lights begins December 18 so there is less time to get those goodies where they’re going. Hop to it, y’all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit