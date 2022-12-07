These Are The Shipping Deadlines You Need To Know To Get Gifts Under The Tree In Time

Hate to be the one to tell you, but Christmas is quickly approaching. After you’ve made your list, checked it twice, and decided that everyone on it needs Blackberry Farm biscuits this year, you’ll need to get those packages in the mail ASAP if you want to make sure they arrive before the holiday.

Luckily for those among us who plan and those of us who procrastinate, the clever folks at the various shipping companies have put together lists of deadlines to make sure your Christmas gifts don’t accidentally become Easter presents.

While shipping to Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico or beyond, things may take longer, here are the shipping deadlines for the lower 48 states:

USPS

The U.S. Postal Service put together a helpful guide to holiday shipping for each of their service classes:

USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.

USPS Retail Ground Service: December 17

First-Class Mail Service: December 17

Priority Mail Service: December 19

Priority Mail Express Service: December 23

USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii

First-Class Mail Service: December 17

Priority Mail Service: December 17

Priority Mail Express Service: December 21

USPS Retail Ground Service: December 2 (Alaska)

FedEx



If you prefer to ship via FedEx instead of facing possible lines at the Post Office, the company compiled a list indicating the last day to ship with ground, freight, or express shipping. Note that the economy shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.

FedEx Ground Shipping Dates

Ground Economy: December 8

Ground Contiguous US: December 14

Home Delivery Contiguous US: December 14

Home Delivery Alaska and Hawai: December 14

Ground Alaska and Hawaii: December 14



FedEx Express Shipping Dates

FedEx Express Same Day: December 23

FedEx Express Saver: December 20

2Day & 2Day AM: December 21

FO*, PO*, SO, Extra Hours: December 22

FedEx Express 1Day Freight: December 22

FedEx Express 2Day Freight: December 21

FedEx Express 3Day Freight: December 20

FedEx Freight Priority: December 14

FedEx Freight Economy: December 8

FedEx Freight Direct: December 14

UPS



If you are a fan of UPS, here is when shippers should send out gifts to make sure they arrive by Christmas.

UPS Domestic Shipping Dates

UPS Ground Shipping: Varies, but they have a helpful calculator to determine it

UPS 3-Day Select: December 20

UPS 2-Day Air Services: December 21

UPS Next Day Air Services: December 22

Now these are all helpful guidelines for when to ship your Christmas presents. But we would also like to give a friendly reminder to anyone who celebrates Hanukkah or is sending Hanukkah gifts. The Festival of Lights begins December 18 so there is less time to get those goodies where they’re going. Hop to it, y’all!