Universal Officially Announces Plans For A New Family-Friendly Theme Park In Texas

“We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

By
Melissa Locker
Published on January 22, 2023
Orlando is getting a little competition in the theme park game. Universal Parks and Resorts has revealed that its newest theme park won’t be in Florida or even California. Instead, amusement park fans will be heading to the Lone Star State for an immersive new experience. 

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced that it is taking over a 97-acre stretch of Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas, and transforming it into a one-of-a-kind destination for fun-loving families. According to a press release, the theme park will be “set in a lush green landscape” (in Texas!)  and will feature “immersive themed lands” that will showcase beloved characters and treasured stories.

While usually everything is bigger in Texas, this park is a bit smaller in size than the ones on the coasts. It is designed that way with a specific audience in mind, though. Parents (and grandparents) of young children will be thrilled to know that this park is made for younger audiences. That includes more family-friendly attractions, a themed hotel, fun shows designed to engage kids, and more chances to meet characters, but also “a completely different look, feel, and scale” that they hope will help win over a new generation of children.

“We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country,” Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts said in the announcement. “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans.” 

The park is still very much in the development phase, so there’s no word on when we can start booking tickets.

