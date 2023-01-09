Georgia’s Canine Mascot Uga Not Making Trip To National Championship Game

Instead, the beloved bulldog will be cheering on his team from home.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023
UGA Georgia Mascot
Photo:

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Two things will be noticeably missing from this year’s national championship football game. Not only is tailgating barred from tonight’s big dance, but Georgia’s beloved canine mascot will reportedly not be in attendance when the Bulldogs’ take on TCU in Los Angeles.  

According to reporter Adam Murphy, Uga X and his famous doghouse won’t be making the cross-country trip. The Seiler family, which has bred the bulldogs that have served as Georgia’s mascots for more than 50 years, told WTOC that they believe that the trip would be too difficult for the nine-year old bulldog named "Que."

Instead, Que’s caretaker Charles said that the senior bulldog will be watching the game from the family's home in Savannah.

The typical lifespan for a bulldog is 8 to 10 years.

“While there were several options available for Uga to attend the game, in the end, the distance and travel time involved made it problematic for him to make the cross-country trip,” a spokesperson with UGA’s athletics department told WSAV.

Even without tailgating and Uga, No. 3 TCU will take on No. 1 Georgia tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Tune in to ESPN to watch the Horned Frogs attempt to win the program's first national title in 83 years as the Bulldogs try to bring home back-to-back national titles.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
National Championship
Tailgating Not Allowed For Georgia-TCU National Championship Game In Los Angeles
LSU vs. Auburn Football
The Top 5 Wildest SEC Fan Traditions
CLOSEUP Athens GA Tout
Why You Should Visit Athens, Georgia, The South's Best College Town
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Buffalo Bills Praying
Meet The "Hero" Oklahoma Native Credited With Helping Save Damar Hamlin's Life
Scott Stallings and Scott Stallings
In A Case Of Mistaken Identity, Atlanta Realtor Scott Stallings Got Invited To Play The Masters
Texas A&M Florida
Texas A&M Basketball Game Delayed After Aggies Forget Uniforms At Hotel
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Snow’s BBQ
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Athens-Clarke Count City Hall
The South's Best College Towns 2022
Waffle House Sign
Appalachian State Football Recruit Signed Letter Of Intent In His Local Waffle House
Bear Byrant in Red Sweater
Bear Bryant's Iconic Red Jacket And Houndstooth Hat Up For Auction