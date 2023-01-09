Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment Sports Georgia’s Canine Mascot Uga Not Making Trip To National Championship Game Instead, the beloved bulldog will be cheering on his team from home. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Two things will be noticeably missing from this year’s national championship football game. Not only is tailgating barred from tonight’s big dance, but Georgia’s beloved canine mascot will reportedly not be in attendance when the Bulldogs’ take on TCU in Los Angeles. According to reporter Adam Murphy, Uga X and his famous doghouse won’t be making the cross-country trip. The Seiler family, which has bred the bulldogs that have served as Georgia’s mascots for more than 50 years, told WTOC that they believe that the trip would be too difficult for the nine-year old bulldog named "Que." Instead, Que’s caretaker Charles said that the senior bulldog will be watching the game from the family's home in Savannah. The typical lifespan for a bulldog is 8 to 10 years. “While there were several options available for Uga to attend the game, in the end, the distance and travel time involved made it problematic for him to make the cross-country trip,” a spokesperson with UGA’s athletics department told WSAV. Even without tailgating and Uga, No. 3 TCU will take on No. 1 Georgia tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to ESPN to watch the Horned Frogs attempt to win the program's first national title in 83 years as the Bulldogs try to bring home back-to-back national titles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit