Christmas Tree From North Carolina To Sit At U.S. Capitol

Nicknamed "Ruby," this is the first tree from N.C. to stand at the U.S. Capitol since 1998.

By Melissa Locker
Published on November 14, 2022
Capitol Christmas Tree
Photo:

Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

There is no bigger sign that the holidays are fast-approaching than the selection of the Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol. And when we say “bigger sign,” we mean it. This year’s tree is a whopping 78-foot tall Red Spruce from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. 

Nicknamed "Ruby," this is the first tree from N.C. to stand at the U.S. Capitol since 1998, according to North Carolina news outlet WRAL

The tree was harvested on Wednesday, November  2, and streamed live on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Facebook page with a short ceremony that included a musical performance by Woody Platt and Shannon Whitworth, and a telling of the Cherokee Legend of the Evergreen Trees told by this year’s Youth Tree Lighter, Coche Tiger, a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, according to a social media post shared by the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tracker. 

The spruce is now making the journey to the U.S. Capitol where it will serve as the 2022 People’s Tree. Ruby isn’t the only tree making the trip. As the tree is trucked North, the convoy is making stops along the way to pick up even more Christmas trees, according to an Instagram post, from our new favorite account. The tree-trucking team picked up 84 trees grown by farms in Avery County, including 24 Fraser firs that will be on display in the U.S. Capitol. The remaining trees will be donated to Joint Base Andrews for military families to enjoy. 

It’s no surprise that the folks in the U.S. Capitol found a worthy tree in North Carolina. The state is home to around 1,300 growers who raise trees across more than 40,000 acres, earning a swath of the state the title of America's Christmas Tree Capitol

The tree is scheduled to be delivered to the grounds of the Capitol on November 18.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Romance Christmas Tree Farm: Romance, AR
The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina
Chapel of Ease
33 Hidden Gems Only Southerners Know About
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Linn Cove Viaduct, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC
The South's Best Scenic Drive 2022: The Blue Ridge Parkway
Camellia
15 Things All Camellia Enthusiasts Need to Know
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Snow’s BBQ
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Shenandoah National Park
The South's Best Parks 2021
tabletop desk christmas tree
This Tabletop Christmas Tree from Amazon is the Ultimate Festive Desk Accessory
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma
Hidden Southern Escapes for Summer Getaways
River Otter on Dock
Watch Sneaky River Otters Steal Blue Crabs From North Carolina Aquarium
Smithmore Castle in snow
Smithmore Castle in North Carolina Is the Stuff of Sugar Plum Fairy Dreams
Home exterior
This North Carolina Lakefront A-Frame Went From Dark And Dated To A Modern Retreat
Charlotte, NC Christmas Lights
Does It Snow In North Carolina?