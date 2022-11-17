Tyson Foods Issues Recall On Some Hill Country Fare And H-E-B Ground Beef

Check the fridge and freezers, y’all.

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South.
Published on November 17, 2022
Ground Beef in Grocery Store Case
Photo:

Erik Isakson/Getty Images

Once again it’s time to check the refrigerator and freezer y’all. You may be hanging on to some ground beef that needs to be discarded for your safety. Per a news release from H-E-B, Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare (HCF) and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility. The beef in question may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material.”

The products involved include 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. These impacted items will have a freeze by date of November 25, 2022. All affected products have all been removed from store shelves but you’ll need to check your supply at home. 

The specific information you need to check include:

HCF 73% Ground Beef 10-pound Chub with a UPC code: 3477980010

HCF 73% Ground Beef 5-pound Chub with a UPC code: 3477980000

H-E-B 80% Ground Chuck 5-pound Chub with a UPC code: 4122017213

No other beef products have been affected and as of the publication of this article, no injuries or illnesses have been reported. 

As per the press release, “Consumers with questions may call Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.”

