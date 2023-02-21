Alabama Mom Welcomes Two Sets Of Identical Twins In Just 13 Months

Six months after giving birth to identical twin boys Luka and Levi, Britney Alba had a suspicion that she and her husband Frankie might be expecting again.

Britney, an elementary school teacher from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was right.

"When they did the ultrasound they said there was one baby. [The technician] said 'Let me double check, and she was like, 'Oh my goodness ... there's two,'" Britney recalled in a video shared by University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Women and Infants Center. "And we start laughing because we think it's a joke. And she's like 'No. I wouldn't joke about this. There's two.'"

But the surprises didn’t end there. Her second set of twins were monoamniotic-monochorionic (MoMo) and shared the same placenta, amniotic, sac and fluid. According to UAB, MoMo twins are “some of the rarest types of twins,” making up less than 1 percent of all births in the United States.

And this wasn't Britney's first brush with rarity. Luka and Levi were monochorionic-diamniotic twins, meaning they shared one placenta but had two separate sacs. Rachel Sinkey, M.D., assistant professor in the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, had never seen a MoMo twin pregnancy in a mom who already had monochorionic-diamniotic twins.

For Rachel, it meant two high-risk pregnancies in a matter of months.

“While extremely rare, MoMo twin pregnancies have a high risk of fetal complications,” Sinkey. “They share everything except umbilical cords, which can easily become entangled in a single sac. Unfortunately, there is a high rate of stillbirths associated with MoMo twins.”

Due to the risks, Britney was admitted at 25 weeks and spent more than 50 days in UAB’s High-Risk Obstetrics Unit. On October 25, 2022 Lydia and Lynlee Alba were delivered via cesarean section at 32 weeks’ gestation. They were discharged on December 7—two weeks before their original due date.

Lynlee and Lydia are now three-months-old, while Luka and Levi are 17-months-old. Speaking with Today, Britney said their family of six attracts a lot of attention when they go out.

Steve Wood/UAB

"People gawk at us when we're out in public. I used to get stopped all the time when it was just Luka and Levi—you know, people asking, 'Are they twins?' Now it's like a circus," she said. "Everyone wants to get a look!"

"Before it was like 'how are we going to have two babies,' and now it's like 'two babies, that's nothing,'" Britney continued. "It sounds like work but we love it. It's just become a new normal and it's good.”

