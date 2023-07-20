Hostess Just Announced The Dessert Mash-Up We've Been Waiting For

A chocolate-dipped Twinkie? Say no more.

Published on July 20, 2023
Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups
Photo:

Hostess

There are a handful of food mash-ups that we’re willing to entertain. Barbecue Mac and Cheese or Banana Bread French Toast Casserole, for instance, will always have a place on our table. Who wouldn’t want to scoop up the best of both worlds, after all? Admittedly, some food trends are a bit much to process (like lightening up Nana’s famous hashbrown casserole), but when you combine two nostalgic treats into a hand-held dessert, you have our ear.

Snack royalty Hostess just announced the collaboration of our dreams—a combination of two beloved snack cakes with equally dedicated followers. Meet Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups.

If you’ve ever thought a Ding Dong could use a little less chocolate and a Twinkie needed just a hint of cocoa to take things to the next level, this made-in-heaven friendship has your name on it.

Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups

Hostess

Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups “feature the moist, spongy cake and creamy filling Twinkies fans know and love enrobed in the rich, fudgy chocolate frosting of Ding Dongs,” Hostess announced in a release. Translation: You get the iconic Twinkie you love (born back in 1930) dipped in classic Ding Dongs (1967) frosting. It’s a multi-generational dessert perfect for tossing in a beach bag or handing out at the next church picnic. Consider us sold!

This exciting new release from the snack company, who announced last year that they’d be building a massive new bakery plant in Arkansas, comes a few months after the brand introduced three other instant road trip hits: KazBars, Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts, and Donettes Old Fashioned Mini Donuts.

The new sweet will be a permanent part of Hostess’ collection, which is great news if they’re as delightful as we imagine. You can find Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups in an individually-wrapped, 10-count multi-pack at Walmart stores nationwide now.

Can we petition for a Hummingbird Cake Twinkie, next?

