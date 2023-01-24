Hurry! Tuckernuck's Two-Day Sample Sale Will Save You Up To 85 Percent On Midwinter And Spring Essentials

These deals won't last long.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tuckernuck Sample Sale Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Pamela Jew

January is a time of change—and ridiculously great sales that can help you make some of those improvements to your home, wardrobe or lifestyle. The weather and temperatures might still be chilly, but they'll start to fluctuate sooner than you think. In the meantime, you should start preparing your wardrobe for the transitional period with lightweight hero pieces that can easily be layered and won't cause you to overheat.

Thankfully, Tuckernuck's highly anticipated annual Sample Sale is finally here to make filling in those gaps in your closet easy and wallet-friendly. Now through Thursday, January 26, you can shop the sale and save up to 85 percent on carefully considered accessories, elegant basics, and more that strike a refreshing blend of traditional and contemporary. Keep in mind that all sales are final, so think about your upcoming occasions and events so you'll have everything you need for the upcoming season.

Tuckernuck brings the unique boutique shopping experience online with its selection of elevated classic pieces with modern twists. The shop is brimming with wardrobe staples that will grow with your individual style. Nothing is ever too trendy and is meant to be worn year after year. 

We browsed over 1,200 bargains to find the top deals from Tuckernuck's epic sale.

The Best Tuckernuck Sample Sale Deals

We curated a list of transitional-friendly finds that not only work for winter, but will also help carry your ensembles into spring. From stunning shirt dresses to chic sleeveless cardigans, there's a good chance you'll find some special designs that speak to you, at some of the lowest prices of the season. Check out some of our favorite picks below.

Forest Green Porter Dress

Tuckernuck

Pomander Place Porter Dress

This cozy sweater-turned-polished-dress is precisely what your winter wardrobe needs. It's easy to dress up or down depending on your mood thanks to its relaxed fit. And a dress with pockets is always a winner.

BUY IT: $49 (orig. $128); tnuck.com

Black Clayton Knit Polo

Tuckernuck

Clayton Knit Polo

As the temps slowly rise, you'll still be reaching for this practical polo. Shoppers have dubbed this stylish yet classic piece a "great staple." "​​It fits like an oversized top, but still looks structured and put-together," another reviewer wrote.

BUY IT: $49 (orig. $138); tnuck.com

Blushing Bouquet Royal Shirt Dress

Tuckernuck

​​Royal Shirt Dress

We might be in the middle of winter, but our minds are set on spring. This best-selling shirt dress with darling patterns will brighten up any occasion. It looks boxy but never frumpy—there's a reason customers buy these in bulk.

BUY IT: $79 (orig. $188); tnuck.com

Black Quilted Sporting Jacket

Tuckernuck

Quilted Sporting Jacket

This modern take on a traditional outerwear piece will seamlessly take your wardrobe from winter to spring. The diamond quilt pattern gives the layering piece a casual feel that you'll want to wear day after day.

BUY IT: $99 (orig. $268); tnuck.com

Camel Olympia Knit Pants

Tuckernuck

Olympia Knit Pants

Figure-flattering knit pants are the spring essentials you didn't know you needed. They look super chic while feeling incredibly comfortable. Pair them with your cable knits until the fluctuating temperatures help make way for your flowy blouses and tunics.

BUY IT: $59 (orig. $158); tnuck.com

Menagerie Toile Beach Tote

Tuckernuck

Beach Tote

You don't need to live by the beach to enjoy a carry-all tote that will withstand day-to-day use, whether running errands or traveling. Fitted with interior and exterior pockets, you'll find a place for everything.

BUY IT: $49 (orig. $138); tnuck.com

Sky Blue Striped Paula Knit Blouse

Tuckernuck

Paula Knit Blouse

A seasonless sweater that looks good with just about everything in your closet—check. The mood-boosting blue color and simple yet sophisticated off-the-shoulder neckline make this piece perfect for everyday wear.

BUY IT: $69 (orig. $188); tnuck.com

Black Barnsley Sleeveless Cardigan

Tuckernuck

Sleeveless Cardigan

Vests are having a moment, and this roomy design is ready for layering. Reviewers say it "works perfectly over a button down or turtleneck," and "achieves the perfect oversized but flattering look."

BUY IT: $79 (orig. $228); tnuck.com

To see over 1,200 discounted styles, you might want to add to your closet, make sure you check out the entire sale at Tuckernuck.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
J.Crew sale
J.Crew's Epic Sale Will Help You Refresh Your Closet With Must-Have Transitional Pieces Starting At $13
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale
Nordstrom After Christmas Sale
Treat Yourself To These 7 Cozy Must-Haves On Sale At Nordstrom—Up To 72% Off
Spanx End of Season Sale Tout
You Can Score Double Discounts On Best-Sellers During Spanx’s End Of Season Sale—But Only For A Few More Days
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Draper James V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress
20 Must-Have Spring Dresses
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
Gregory Pack
This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale
spanx white pant
15 Ways To Wear White After Labor Day
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
Nichola Maxi Dress in Zanzibar Blue Meet Me On The Dock Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Huge Sale Is the Mid-Week Pick-Me-Up We All Need
Sequin Lace Dolman Sleeve Blouson Sheath Dress
25 Classic Navy Blue Dresses For Your Most Festive Christmas Ever
Best Culotte Pants
Culottes Are the Comeback Trend We've All Been Waiting For—Here Are 15 Cute Pairs To Shop Now
Walmart Scoop Fall Fashion Collection
Walmart Just Released the Prettiest Fall Clothing Collection—And Almost Everything Is Under $50
amazon dress
The Best Affordable Dresses from Amazon for Summer 2022
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South