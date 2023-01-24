Hurry! Tuckernuck's Two-Day Sample Sale Will Save You Up To 85 Percent On Midwinter And Spring Essentials

January is a time of change—and ridiculously great sales that can help you make some of those improvements to your home, wardrobe or lifestyle. The weather and temperatures might still be chilly, but they'll start to fluctuate sooner than you think. In the meantime, you should start preparing your wardrobe for the transitional period with lightweight hero pieces that can easily be layered and won't cause you to overheat.

Thankfully, Tuckernuck's highly anticipated annual Sample Sale is finally here to make filling in those gaps in your closet easy and wallet-friendly. Now through Thursday, January 26, you can shop the sale and save up to 85 percent on carefully considered accessories, elegant basics, and more that strike a refreshing blend of traditional and contemporary. Keep in mind that all sales are final, so think about your upcoming occasions and events so you'll have everything you need for the upcoming season.

Tuckernuck brings the unique boutique shopping experience online with its selection of elevated classic pieces with modern twists. The shop is brimming with wardrobe staples that will grow with your individual style. Nothing is ever too trendy and is meant to be worn year after year.

We browsed over 1,200 bargains to find the top deals from Tuckernuck's epic sale.

The Best Tuckernuck Sample Sale Deals

We curated a list of transitional-friendly finds that not only work for winter, but will also help carry your ensembles into spring. From stunning shirt dresses to chic sleeveless cardigans, there's a good chance you'll find some special designs that speak to you, at some of the lowest prices of the season. Check out some of our favorite picks below.

Tuckernuck

Pomander Place Porter Dress

This cozy sweater-turned-polished-dress is precisely what your winter wardrobe needs. It's easy to dress up or down depending on your mood thanks to its relaxed fit. And a dress with pockets is always a winner.

BUY IT: $49 (orig. $128); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

Clayton Knit Polo

As the temps slowly rise, you'll still be reaching for this practical polo. Shoppers have dubbed this stylish yet classic piece a "great staple." "​​It fits like an oversized top, but still looks structured and put-together," another reviewer wrote.

BUY IT: $49 (orig. $138); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

​​Royal Shirt Dress

We might be in the middle of winter, but our minds are set on spring. This best-selling shirt dress with darling patterns will brighten up any occasion. It looks boxy but never frumpy—there's a reason customers buy these in bulk.

BUY IT: $79 (orig. $188); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

Quilted Sporting Jacket

This modern take on a traditional outerwear piece will seamlessly take your wardrobe from winter to spring. The diamond quilt pattern gives the layering piece a casual feel that you'll want to wear day after day.

BUY IT: $99 (orig. $268); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

Olympia Knit Pants

Figure-flattering knit pants are the spring essentials you didn't know you needed. They look super chic while feeling incredibly comfortable. Pair them with your cable knits until the fluctuating temperatures help make way for your flowy blouses and tunics.

BUY IT: $59 (orig. $158); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

Beach Tote

You don't need to live by the beach to enjoy a carry-all tote that will withstand day-to-day use, whether running errands or traveling. Fitted with interior and exterior pockets, you'll find a place for everything.

BUY IT: $49 (orig. $138); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

Paula Knit Blouse

A seasonless sweater that looks good with just about everything in your closet—check. The mood-boosting blue color and simple yet sophisticated off-the-shoulder neckline make this piece perfect for everyday wear.

BUY IT: $69 (orig. $188); tnuck.com

Tuckernuck

Sleeveless Cardigan

Vests are having a moment, and this roomy design is ready for layering. Reviewers say it "works perfectly over a button down or turtleneck," and "achieves the perfect oversized but flattering look."

BUY IT: $79 (orig. $228); tnuck.com

To see over 1,200 discounted styles, you might want to add to your closet, make sure you check out the entire sale at Tuckernuck.