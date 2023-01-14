Style Skincare This Potent $23 Tea Tree Serum Cleared My Skin And Brightened My Complexion Wave goodbye to acne and say hello to nourished skin. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: TruSkin Acne has always been an issue for me, on and off; it's either nonexistent or back in full force. Is it from the face oil I've been testing, the illuminator I've cut into my foundation, or just my typical stressors finally getting to my skin? I'm constantly trying new beauty products, so nailing down the source is the real challenge. When I notice my breakouts getting out of hand, I swap in products that I know will help me treat them quickly and painlessly, and lately, that's been TruSkin's Tea Tree Super Serum. This concentrate combines the potency of tea tree oil with other highly effective plant-powered ingredients, like niacinamide, retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and salicylic acid, bringing you a clarifying and comforting anti-aging formula. TruSkin blends are also cruelty-, paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and PEG-free, as well as vegan. Right now, you can nab the serum on sale at Amazon for $23 using an on-page coupon. Amazon BUY IT: $22.79 with coupon (orig. $24.79); amazon.com I received a sample from the brand last fall and worked it into my evening skincare routine three days a week to help clear the countless blemishes that lined my cheeks and chin at the time. After I showered, I would apply a few drops on my face and let it absorb for a few minutes. I followed with my niacinamide serum and a light moisturizer. Despite having raging whiteheads, it never stung or felt harsh on my skin like other tea tree oil formulas I used in the past. 15 Products That Are Already On Our Editors' Amazon Wish Lists For 2023 Tea tree oil treatments have always worked for my acne, but the effectiveness is usually accompanied by excessive dryness—not this time. The nutrient-rich botanical actives ensured the formula didn't rob my sensitive skin of much-needed moisture and left my complexion brighter after a few weeks. I still keep it by my nightstand to combat sporadic breakouts. Upgrade your skincare routine with a solid acne-banishing formula that won't irritate your skin, like TruSkin's Tea Tree Super Serum. More Must-Shop Products Draper James Just Launched Activewear For The First Time Ever, And We Want Everything The Holy-Grail Hair Products Our Editors Can’t Live Without Level-Up Your Winter Dress Game With These Cozy, Top-Selling Fleece-Lined Tights Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit