This Potent $23 Tea Tree Serum Cleared My Skin And Brightened My Complexion

Published on January 14, 2023

Acne has always been an issue for me, on and off; it's either nonexistent or back in full force. Is it from the face oil I've been testing, the illuminator I've cut into my foundation, or just my typical stressors finally getting to my skin? I'm constantly trying new beauty products, so nailing down the source is the real challenge. When I notice my breakouts getting out of hand, I swap in products that I know will help me treat them quickly and painlessly, and lately, that's been TruSkin's Tea Tree Super Serum.

This concentrate combines the potency of tea tree oil with other highly effective plant-powered ingredients, like niacinamide, retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and salicylic acid, bringing you a clarifying and comforting anti-aging formula. TruSkin blends are also cruelty-, paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and PEG-free, as well as vegan. Right now, you can nab the serum on sale at Amazon for $23 using an on-page coupon.

TruSkin Tea Tree Clear Skin Super Serum

Amazon

BUY IT: $22.79 with coupon (orig. $24.79); amazon.com

I received a sample from the brand last fall and worked it into my evening skincare routine three days a week to help clear the countless blemishes that lined my cheeks and chin at the time. After I showered, I would apply a few drops on my face and let it absorb for a few minutes. I followed with my ​niacinamide serum and a light moisturizer. Despite having raging whiteheads, it never stung or felt harsh on my skin like other tea tree oil formulas I used in the past.

Tea tree oil treatments have always worked for my acne, but the effectiveness is usually accompanied by excessive dryness—not this time. The nutrient-rich botanical actives ensured the formula didn't rob my sensitive skin of much-needed moisture and left my complexion brighter after a few weeks. I still keep it by my nightstand to combat sporadic breakouts.

Upgrade your skincare routine with a solid acne-banishing formula that won't irritate your skin, like TruSkin's Tea Tree Super Serum.

