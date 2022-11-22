Travel Florida Vintage 1930s “Neverbreak” Trunk Washes Up On Florida Beach That’s what we call a product endorsement! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Fort Matanzas National Monument/National Park Service Another day, another mysterious object washing up on Southern shores. The latest treasure to make headlines recently appeared on a beach near St. Augustine, Florida. National Park Service officials documented a nearly 100-year-old steamer trunk that mysteriously washed ashore at Fort Matanzas National Monument on Friday—just over a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the area. The park service shared photos of the waterlogged trunk bearing the brand name “Neverbreak.” Commenters were quick to point out the apt name. “While nothing of interest was found within this trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” a Facebook post explains. “What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark, New Jersey.” According to CBS News, the trunk was initially discovered by Mike OMeally, who posted images of the item on Instagram. It’s unclear whether the trunk is debris from the hurricane, which reportedly swept seven homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea into the ocean. There is speculation that the Gulf Stream may have carried debris from the homes 55 miles north to Fort Matanzas. So, anybody missing a giant, vintage trunk? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit