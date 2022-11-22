Vintage 1930s “Neverbreak” Trunk Washes Up On Florida Beach

That's what we call a product endorsement!

Published on November 22, 2022
Washed up trunk
Photo:

Fort Matanzas National Monument/National Park Service

Another day, another mysterious object washing up on Southern shores. 

The latest treasure to make headlines recently appeared on a beach near St. Augustine, Florida. National Park Service officials documented a nearly 100-year-old steamer trunk that mysteriously washed ashore at Fort Matanzas National Monument on Friday—just over a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the area.

The park service shared photos of the waterlogged trunk bearing the brand name “Neverbreak.” Commenters were quick to point out the apt name. 

“While nothing of interest was found within this trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” a Facebook post explains. “What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk.  It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark, New Jersey.”

According to CBS News, the trunk was initially discovered by Mike OMeally, who posted images of the item on Instagram

It’s unclear whether the trunk is debris from the hurricane, which reportedly swept seven homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea into the ocean. There is speculation that the Gulf Stream may have carried debris from the homes 55 miles north to Fort Matanzas. 

So, anybody missing a giant, vintage trunk?

