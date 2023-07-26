Trisha Yearwood Lists Historic Nashville Manor For $4.5 Million

Trisha Yearwood is parting with the Nashville property where she filmed the first 11 seasons of her Emmy-winning culinary series, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Located in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, the 6,553-square-foot historic manor home recently listed for 4.5 million.

Yearwood purchased the home in 2000, and lived there for a few years before moving to Oklahoma with her husband, fellow country singer Garth Brooks.

“The house had been built in the 1920s and had all the charm of an older home with the bells and whistles of a new house, because the previous owners had added on,” Yearwood told Forbes. “I really just moved in, painted a couple of rooms and was good to go. The house is warm and welcoming. When we moved back to Nashville in 2014, we started shooting the cooking show here, and it was wonderful.”

Featuring five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, numerous porches, a swimming pool, and more than four manicured acres, the home is ideal for entertaining. And then there’s the chef’s kitchen that served as the backdrop for 149 episodes of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Here is where Yearwood filmed alongside famous guests like Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Kristin Chenoweth, Danica Patrick, Lauren Alaina, and many others. The series, which is now filmed elsewhere, is currently in its 17th season.

Despite its star-studded history, Yearwood, who lives with Brooks nearby, told Forbes that the home is close enough to the city to feel convenient, but private enough to feel a world away from the action.

“There’s a fence and trees and a little enchanted forest,” she told the outlet. “To have this acreage that close to town is pretty great. If I’m working on an album I could get to the studio in 10 or 15 minutes, but still feel like I had my own kind of respite.”

