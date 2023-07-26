Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Trisha Yearwood Lists Historic Nashville Manor For $4.5 Million The Brentwood home served as the backdrop for 149 episodes of “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 Trending Videos Photo: Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. Trisha Yearwood is parting with the Nashville property where she filmed the first 11 seasons of her Emmy-winning culinary series, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Located in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, the 6,553-square-foot historic manor home recently listed for 4.5 million. Yearwood purchased the home in 2000, and lived there for a few years before moving to Oklahoma with her husband, fellow country singer Garth Brooks. “The house had been built in the 1920s and had all the charm of an older home with the bells and whistles of a new house, because the previous owners had added on,” Yearwood told Forbes. “I really just moved in, painted a couple of rooms and was good to go. The house is warm and welcoming. When we moved back to Nashville in 2014, we started shooting the cooking show here, and it was wonderful.” Featuring five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, numerous porches, a swimming pool, and more than four manicured acres, the home is ideal for entertaining. And then there’s the chef’s kitchen that served as the backdrop for 149 episodes of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Here is where Yearwood filmed alongside famous guests like Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Kristin Chenoweth, Danica Patrick, Lauren Alaina, and many others. The series, which is now filmed elsewhere, is currently in its 17th season. Despite its star-studded history, Yearwood, who lives with Brooks nearby, told Forbes that the home is close enough to the city to feel convenient, but private enough to feel a world away from the action. “There’s a fence and trees and a little enchanted forest,” she told the outlet. “To have this acreage that close to town is pretty great. If I’m working on an album I could get to the studio in 10 or 15 minutes, but still feel like I had my own kind of respite.” Join us for a tour? 01 of 07 Historic Home Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. This historic Brentwood property is more than 100 years old! 02 of 07 Formal Foyer Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. Starting in the foyer, hardwood floors extend throughout the entire main floor. Look up to enjoy the intricate transom that welcomes you into the adjacent living room. 03 of 07 Elegant Formal Living Room Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. Crown molding, oversize windows, and a working fireplace? Be still our Southern hearts! 04 of 07 Dining Room Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. Built-ins are essential for a functional yet timeless dining room. 05 of 07 Where The Magic Happens Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. The kitchen is the star of the home. It features a six-burner cooktop, double ovens, warming drawer, 30-inch gourmet microwave, a Subzero refrigerator, and Asko dishwasher. And it looks good too! 06 of 07 Easy Breezy Hosting Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. The kitchen opens up into a light-filled area for casual dining and entertaining. 07 of 07 Outdoor Oasis Fridrich & Clark Realty LLC. An in-ground pool beckons from outside. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit