Trevor Lawrence Celebrates Jaguars’ Epic Playoff Win At Jacksonville Waffle House

Trevor Lawrence celebrated the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback win over the Chargers during Saturday night’s playoff game like a true Southerner: with a late-night waffle.

The 23-year-old quarterback (and roughly 20 of his teammates) indulged in a post-game breakfast at a Jacksonville Waffle House following their nail-biting 31-30 victory over Los Angeles. Videos taken during Lawrence’s surprise appearance at the chain show diners cheering as he arrived for a well-deserved, greasy meal.

In a press conference Sunday, Lawrence shared that that night was the first time a few of the players had ever eaten at a Waffle House. Determined to share the quintessential Southern experience with his team, his wife Marissa (an Anderson University alum) called beforehand to reserve some space for the hometown heroes.

“They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area,” Lawrence recalled. “We’ve got a spot saved.”

As for his go-to order? “It depends,” Lawrence admitted.

“That night, I got the Texas bacon cheesesteak with hash browns with cheese and a pecan waffle,” he continued. “Sometimes I get the All-Star [breakfast].”

And yes, he meant to say “smothered.”

“I should probably say [it right],” Lawrence laughed.

Next, the Clemson legend and the Jaguars take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

