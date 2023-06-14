Hallmark Stars React To Treat Williams' Untimely Death

“The earth is a little less bright tonight without him with us.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on June 14, 2023
Treat Williams
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Treat Williams, Hallmark Channel regular and star of Everwood, who died in a motorcycle accident on Monday evening. He was 71 years old. 

"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, told People. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Williams made his Hollywood debut with his portrayal of George Berger in the 1979 film Hair. He appeared in numerous television series and movies over the next four decades. In recent years, the veteran actor seemed to have found a home at Hallmark Channel where he starred in the series Chesapeake Shores as well as in numerous holiday films, including The Christmas House

Hallmark Channel reacted to the news of Williams’ death on Instagram Monday.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of beloved Treat Williams, star of Chesapeake Shores, The Christmas House and so much more,” the network wrote. “We will forever cherish him in our hearts, and extend our condolences to Treat’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Hallmark stars shared messages to the late star in the comments. 

“All he ever wanted to do is make you laugh, or entertain you in some way. It’s just who Treat was, the definition of a showman,” Jonathan Bennett, who starred alongside him in The Christmas House wrote. “He’s a gift to all of us, there’s just no one like him. He is who I looked up to not just as an actor, but as a human. The earth is a little less bright tonight without him with us.”

“My heart goes out to all of you that loved him so much,” commented Andie MacDowell.

“Shocked and heartbroken—truly wonderful actor and lovely man,” Nancy Travis wrote. 

Alexa PenaVega commented with a crying emoji and just two words: “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Rest in peace, Treat. 

