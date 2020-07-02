The Most Disastrous Hurricanes in U.S. History

Hurricane season may seem like just another phase of the year, but to coast-dwellers, it means huge storms are stirring in the Atlantic Ocean—and some are worse than others. With a little help from our storm-chasing friends at The Weather Channel, we’re counting down to the worst hurricane to hit the United States in recorded history.

The small-but-mighty Hurricane Charley played dirty, racking up nearly $20 billion in damages. After tearing through Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, the storm accelerated as it blew across the Florida Peninsula, sending 79 mph winds into Orlando and a tornado through the south side of Daytona Beach. And then it came back for seconds, making landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before eventually slowing down in southeast Virginia.