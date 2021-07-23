Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Hammock Is the Greatest Purchase I've Made This Summer
On my neighborhood park walks, I always see a string of people sitting in portable nylon hammocks hanging between the trees. I can't even scroll through my Instagram stories without seeing people reading or cuddling with their significant other in a hammock. I thought that hammocking seemed like an activity that was uncomfortable and a sure-fire way to get a fresh batch of mosquito bites. But my curiosity finally got the better of me.
I tried the Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock, a best-seller on Amazon that has a near-perfect rating from over 26,000 shoppers, and boy was I wrong about hammocks. After just a few attempts attaching the straps and carabiners to ensure the hammock could hold my weight, I immediately understood why this summer activity is so popular.
The hammock is made from the same nylon material as parachutes, so it holds up to 500 pounds and is almost impossible to rip. Yet, the nylon is so lightweight and breathable, I never felt uncomfortable in the summer heat while sitting in the hammock. The sides are long enough to provide the privacy and protection I need for reading and, yes, napping. It's so comfortable, I run the risk of falling asleep within minutes of lying in it.
As a novice hammock user, my first setup was a little tricky, but setting it up now is a total breeze; it only takes two minutes thanks to the included 9-foot straps with adjustable loops for different heights. If you don't live in a highly wooded area, I would also recommend getting the 20-foot long straps to give you more hanging options.
Taking the hammock with me through deep woods or city parks is easy because it rolls up into an attached storage bag about the size of a small melon. And it only weighs 1.5 pounds, so it never feels like a burden to carry. You can choose from the single and double hammock sizes depending on whether you'll use it alone or with a friend.
I'm not the only fan. Amazon shoppers love the hammock because it's lightweight, durable, and comfortable to sit in. Add on the under-$40 price point, and this outdoor recreation essential is a no-brainer.
"So happy with this purchase," one reviewer said. "Bought the two person hammock and was a little hesitant to try it with my 6'5" husband, but boy did I underestimate it. We both fit comfortably enough to nap together. Amazing and so very comfortable, such a great price for this amazing camp addition."
Another shopper wrote, "One of the best products available on Amazon for camping! I ordered the double because my husband is 280 pounds, and it supports him well! We've used these for camping and leisurely lounging in the front yard. It's super lightweight but crazy durable! I will continue to sing its praises and recommend this hammock to anyone who asks about it!"
Whether you need a portable hammock for camping trips or a relaxation spot in your backyard, this under-$40 hammock is the perfect companion.