Winter Mountain Escapes for Cold Weather Adventures
Celebrate the season by planning a wintertime trip to one of our favorite mountain getaways. They have outdoor adventure in the form of skiing, snow tubing, and snowshoeing; indoor fun including antiquing, spa treatments and decadent dining; and more opportunities for fun in the winter weather than you can take in during just one weekend. That just means you'll have to plan a return trip sooner rather than later. With destinations from Virginia to North Carolina and Alabama to Missouri, there's a nearby mountain town calling your name this season. Pack up your warmest duds, grab a hat and scarf, and explore the South's most inviting mountain towns in the frost.
Arcadia, Missouri
Arcadia is a town in Missouri's Arcadia Valley. It's tucked in the St. Francois Mountains amid the Mark Twain National Forest, both of which offer plenty of places to get outdoors and roam in nature. Visit in winter to enjoy the sights in the lowering temps.
Asheville, North Carolina
During the Candlelight Christmas Evenings, Biltmore dazzles you with embellishments, transforming the magnificent mansion into a winter wonderland. Bells, bows, and bangles perch on every pedestal, tabletop, and horizontal surface in the château. You could stand in one spot in any room, turn slowly for 15 minutes, and still feel as if you've missed something.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Just off the Blue Ridge Parkway is Blowing Rock, North Carolina, a mountain town with plenty of charm. Book a cozy cabin, take advantage of hiking and snowshoeing opportunities, and do some shopping in the picturesque downtown area.
Boone, North Carolina
Snow blankets the mountains, and fires pop and crackle in the fireplaces around Boone this time of year. While it's technically off-season for tourists, the skiers and romance seekers know that the bed and breakfasts, restaurants, outdoor adventures, and cozy retreats make winter one of the best seasons in which to experience North Carolina's High Country.
Bryson City, North Carolina
This walkable mountain town is a gateway to the Smokies. You can easily make this your hub for exploring Great Smoky Mountains National Park and accessing the Appalachian Trail.
You can also hop aboard The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad to take a train tour through the park.
Canaan Valley Resort, West Virginia
When old man winter waves his hand like a wand, families flock to the snow-capped mountains of Canaan Valley Resort in West Virginia. This retreat offers both cascading slopes for beginners and rugged terrain for the experienced sportsman. There are also charming small towns in the area that invite visitors to shop and browse in cozy indoor spots away from the chill.
Deep Creek Lake, Maryland
The best cure for the winter blahs is not a mug of hot chocolate, a roaring fire, or even your fuzziest sweater. No, the very best way to warm up this month is a healthy dose of fun. You don't need to go West to find a snow-loving mountain town. Deep Creek Lake, Maryland, invites you to stay and play in the snow. The area gets more than 100 inches each year, making skiing and snow tubing viable activities throughout the season.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Located in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Arkansas. Eureka Springs is a town filled with history and architectural interest. Its best known features are the Victorian buildings in the Historic District, which include the Palace Bath House, Basin Park Hotel and Crescent Hotel. The city's natural hot springs have lured visitors for years, and more recently, spots like Thorncrown Chapel, a wood and glass church in the hills, and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, have become popular attractions.
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Dust off your sleigh and head to the Smokies this month. Gatlinburg, Tennessee, sings with entertainment, glows with millions of lights, and lures visitors with special treats not even Santa Claus can match. You may find a dusting of snow on the popular sights, including the much-visited Skybridge.
Hot Springs, Arkansas
Located in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas, Hot Springs is a mountain town with a historic calling card. The area is home to naturally heated springs, many of which are located in Hot Springs National Park. It's been a destination for years, and Bathhouse Row was established downtown; it's still home to 8 thermal bathhouses that date to the 19th and 20th centuries. Anthony Chapel in the Garvan Woodland Gardens is a must-see.
Hot Springs, Virginia
Head to Hot Springs, Virginia, and make The Omni Homestead Resort your home away from home. It was designed to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. The resort is located in a scenic area near natural mineral springs, where for decades guests have come to "take the waters." Today, you can enjoy the modern spa amenities in the beautifully appointed resort. In the winter, the focus turns to outdoor sports: There's snow skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and ice skating.
Mentone, Alabama
One of Alabama's favorite mountain towns, Mentone is a charming destination year-round, but it's particularly charming during the chill. Homegrown restaurants and quirky shops keep visitors busy between exploring in the parks and taking in the surrounding overlooks.
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Here's a little secret: 'Tis the season to avoid the warm-weather crowds at Dollywood and enjoy the park's two-month-long holiday festival, Smoky Mountain Christmas. Tucked in the hills of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood is a popular place to celebrate any time of year, but now is a great time to go. The lights are strung, the carolers are singing, the lines are shorter, and the beauty of the park is at its peak.
Snowshoe, West Virginia
You know you're on Southern slopes when you zip down a black-diamond run called Moonshine. Snowshoe Resort in West Virginina is the kind of place where you can chow down on delicious eats at Foxfire Grille after a day spent on fresh powder, zipping down the slopes and taking in the West Virginia vistas.