11 Girlfriend Getaways To Take This Winter

When those energizing breezes begin to blow, we know that it's time to plan a trip with our best friends. We've gathered a few girlfriend getaway ideas that are packed with personality—and plenty of great food, shopping, and entertainment. While just being together is enough to make a trip unforgettable, you and your besties will love what these Southern destinations have to offer, from the coast to the mountains and from the bustling cities to the serene small towns. Don't forget to pack a scarf, because these cozy getaways are ideal for winter (but they make great girlfriend trips any time of year!). If you're still on the lookout for destinations, check out our favorite fall girlfriend getaway destinations and the South's most charming walkable girlfriend getaways too. And if you're on the road at Christmastime, explore our picks for the best small towns for Christmas in the South—perfect locales to visit during the holiday season with your friends and family. Depending on where you're headed on your wintertime getaway, you may need flip-flops instead of boots, but we trust you'll be ready for anything. Take lots of pictures, and let us know where you and your girls are planning to visit during the colder months.