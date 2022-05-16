Enjoy Mountain Views and Bald Eagle Sightings on This Scenic West Virginia Train Ride
We've got your ticket to a summer adventure that adults and kids alike will enjoy.
All aboard the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad, a one-of-a-kind journey that winds through the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, offering gorgeous views, lush greenery, and plenty of fun.
The train, also known as "the bald eagle train," travels The Trough, a six-mile wooded gorge carved by the South Branch Potomac River and a popular bald eagle nesting site. Snag a window seat or keep watch from the open-air car so you don't miss your chance to see these beauties thriving in their natural habitat. You might want to bring binoculars too!
"Sometimes passengers see one eagle, and then other trips provide visitors with the chance to see several," the railroad's website notes. "It's not a guarantee to see America's greatest symbol on the Potomac Eagle, but it's a pretty good bet that passengers will see at least one. It's almost as if they come out on cue to perform in all their spectacular style."
There are four different summer excursions to choose from, all of which offer potential bald eagle sightings. The 1.5-hour excursion, which tours rivers and farmland, is ideal for a quick trip, while the three-hour and all-day options offer more thorough experiences. For an even more memorable trip, the three-hour sunset excursion boasts spectacular views of the sun dipping below the Appalachian Mountains.
For a little more luxury, consider dining onboard in one of the vintage passenger or lounge cars. There are four different fares: standard coach, standard dining, premium dining, and superior dining. Prices range from $40 - $195 per person.
For tickets and more information visit potomaceagle.com.