Rent Your Own Private Island in West Virginia’s New National Park

We don't know about you, but a few peaceful days on a private island sound pretty darn good right about now.

While most people equate private islands with far-flung destinations and exorbitant price tags, we've got our eyes on Coney Island. No, not that one. This little slice of heaven isn't in Brooklyn, but in humble Hinton, West Virginia. And thanks to the passage of a recent bill, it also happens to be located in the country's newest national park.

Sitting on the southern end of New River Gorge National Park, at the confluence of the New, Greenbrier, and Bluestone rivers, this private island features a charming cabin that's available for a mere $332 a night.

The Cabin on Coney Island is managed by the nearby Guest House Inn, and is currently New River Gorge National Park's only private-island rental. Accessible only by watercraft, it can accommodate up to 10 people, with three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and seven acres of sandy beaches and forested trails in close proximity to countless opportunities for outdoor adventure.

Image zoom Credit: Airbnb

Image zoom Credit: Airbnb

"When you rent the cabin, you're getting exclusive access to the island, which has paths that are well-manicured, but still feels like you're out in the wild," Holli Lathroum, the property's marketing manager, told Travel + Leisure. "The cabin lets out right onto a sandy beach and has a fire pit. It's really an amazing place."

The cabin is available from mid-May through September. To get there, you'll have to either use a local ferry service, or paddle a boat. Reservations can be made through Airbnb or at GuestHouseWV.com.

Fair warning: you might never want to leave.