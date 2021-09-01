WWII Veteran and Former Secret Service Officer Honored on His 105th Birthday

A man who has called Washington D.C. home for just shy of a century was recognized by the D.C. Council this week.

On his 105th birthday Monday, Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George presented Harry White with the ceremonial resolution honoring his extraordinary life, service to the country, and impact on the D.C. community.

White was born in Sumter, South Carolina, in 1916 and moved to D.C. when he was 7 years old. He told WUSA9 that he worked shining shoes and selling cars until he was drafted into the Army in 1942.

After serving overseas in World War II, White came home and became a Secret Service Special Officer, a job he held for 25 years. He told the local news station that he was one of the first Black people in the Secret Service. White served under 10 presidents, before he was forced to retire when he went blind in one eye.

White still lives in the same home in Petworth where he's resided for nearly 70 years. He has six children, 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. His two sons, who live nearby, check on him every day.

"I feel good. I'm glad I turned 105," White told NBC Washington. "I wish I could live another 105."

The centenarian was happy to share his secret to longevity.

"Treating everybody right and doing the right things in life," White said.

"We've had a wonderful life and growing up in that wonderful life was a whole lot of good things and a few bad things, but we didn't let it put us down," he added.