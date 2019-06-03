13 Walkable Girlfriend Getaways That Exude Southern Charm
Spa days are definitely a worthwhile indulgence, but what we really love is to pack up the car, pile in with our closest gal pals, and explore somewhere new. The best girlfriend getaways are low-pressure, relaxing, and full of fun, which is why we suggest booking a ladies' weekend to one of the South's many walkable destinations. Whether your crew wants small-town charm (ever heard of Beaufort, South Carolina?) or the bustle of a big city (hello, D.C.), you'll find pedestrian-friendly spots scattered across the entire region. While walking can be an enjoyable activity in and of itself, it's also an efficient, fun way to see the sights (and squeeze in more conversation with your friends). So charge up your Fitbit, and start planning a girls' trip to one of the best walkable cities in the South.
Richmond, Virginia
Soak up the charm of Virginia's historic capital where almost everything—from brunch spots and bars to an art museum and a famous cemetery—is within walking distance of downtown. Many of the museums and historic sites don't charge admission, and the picturesque Canal Walk along Richmond's riverfront is always free for strolling.
New Orleans, Louisiana
We couldn't compile this list without including New Orleans—where blocks of good food, live music, and fun times seem to stretch on endlessly. You can take the streetcar to hop from neighborhood to neighborhood with ease, but make sure to stroll the world-famous French Quarter.
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is known for a trifecta of attractions—an award-winning aquarium, Rock City, and the Incline Railway—but that's not all there is to this humble Tennessee town. Head into the heart of Chattanooga's revitalized downtown for quirky dining, a pedestrian bridge, and the winding riverwalk, not to mention a variety of accommodations (including a historic train station turned hotel).
Washington, D.C.
While there are many walkable neighborhoods in our nation's capital, each has its own distinct personality: Go to Georgetown for historic cobblestone streets and gorgeous architecture, or head to Dupont Circle for restaurants and bars tucked between embassies. If it's quick-and-easy access to museums and national attractions you seek, make downtown D.C. your base.
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah is swimming in Southern charm, thanks to its moss-draped trees, stately historic buildings, and resident ghosts. With a multitude of museums, churches, and mansions, the downtown is worth wandering—no matter how humid the weather. Reward yourself with a trip to Tybee Island, only 20 minutes from the city.
San Antonio, Texas
If this Lone Star city's vibrant arts scene, Spanish influence, and foodie-friendly culture aren't enough to attract you, the Alamo and River Walk should do the trick. (Who cares if they're touristy. They're worth seeing!) Navigate downtown San Antonio via water taxi or the walkway running alongside the river. Be prepared to stop for lots of photo ops.
Asheville, North Carolina
Head to this mountain town for lots of locally-owned shops, a funky arts scene, and a slew of breweries and delicious eats, including a high density of vegetarian options. While some nearby attractions like the Biltmore would require a ride, there's plenty to do in the center of town. Think bike tours, a salt cave, and the history-rich Urban Trail.
Beaufort, South Carolina
Among our absolute favorite small towns is Beaufort, located on one of South Carolina's coastal islands. Perfect for a quick weekend escape with your go-to gals, this lowcountry destination is dotted with live oaks and has a handful of beaches to choose from. The more than 300-year-old downtown offers scenic river views—and ample manmade beauty, too: You could spend a whole day just touring the historic mansions.
Bentonville, Arkansas
This family-friendly destination has outgrown its identity as the hometown of Wal-Mart. With hip accommodations (like the 21C Museum Hotel), a communal art space housed in a former cheese factory, and a mountain biking preserve, there's plenty to keep you active in this Arkansas town. Keep an eye out for the Instagram-friendly public art installations as you stroll the downtown.
Charleston, South Carolina
Don't worry, we wouldn't—make that couldn't—forget Charleston, a historic destination that never gets old (and is a perennial favorite among readers). As soon as you step onto the cobblestone streets, you'll realize what all the fuss is about: With waterfront walkways, soaring oaks, a centuries-old graveyard, and all the hush puppies you can eat, it's hard to imagine a more quintessentially Southern city. Don't be shocked if your girlfriends want this to be a once-a-year thing.
Key West, Florida
There's no need for a car on Key West, since the whole island is only a few miles long. During the high season, the place is packed with tourists, but even if you visit during the quieter months, there's plenty to see. After you've hit the beaches, wander beneath the salt-sprayed trees, sample some seafood, and grab a slice of the island's namesake pie. Book lovers will enjoy a tour of the Hemingway House.
Brevard, North Carolina
Located just outside the Pisgah National Forest, this scenic town isn't merely a gateway to natural beauty (though you'll want to see the waterfalls!). Brevard has a highly walkable downtown that will entice you to explore with its art galleries, pubs, and delicious eats. Pop into the Bracken Mountain Bakery for European-style breads, or recharge after your rambles with a sundae at Rocky's, a fifties-style soda shop.
St. Augustine, Florida
Proximity to the water makes St. Augustine an easy "yes." But as the country's oldest city, there are a multitude of other reasons to recommend it, including a happening historic district (with buildings that predate this country), fresh-seafood eateries, and large parks and preserves where you can take walks or lounge on the sand.