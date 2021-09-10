From Stadium Games to Concerts, Shoppers Say They Found the 'Perfect' Clear Crossbody Bag
The majority of students are back on campus, which means stadiums have already filled with fans thrilled about the return of college football—and the NFL is back in action, too. Though the return of fall's favorite sport may make you eager to stock up on gear to show your spirit, one of the must-haves is actually an accessory. If a clear purse has been on your football game day list, Amazon shoppers highly recommend this under $20 option.
Many college stadiums, professional sports teams, PGA tournaments, and concerts require fans planning to bring a bag to opt for a clear option. Though it's a request made for security purposes, carrying a clear stadium bag also makes the entry process a breeze because the contents of your bag can be viewed quickly. The Vorspack Clear Stadium Bag meets security requirements while also offering you plenty of room at an affordable price point, and some shoppers even opt to use it for travel.
BUY IT: $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
"Penn State football security requires a clear bag the size and shape of a gallon size Ziploc bag, [and] most importantly, it cannot have a bottom that expands like a normal bag," wrote one five-star reviewer. "This bag fit the description, and I had no trouble putting all of my essentials in it. Security peeked into the bag, and I went in."
"I used the purse every day during a two-week vacation," remarked another reviewer. "It was perfect during a rain-delayed baseball game. [It] kept everything dry. [It's] small enough to not be cumbersome, [and] I stuffed lots of souvenirs in it. I'm so happy I bought this and will buy another for my next concert."
Shoppers note they are quick to pack the clear crossbody bag when they're going to events or games because it has plenty of room inside. The entire bag measures 10 by 9 inches, which means necessities, like a phone and wallet, can easily tuck inside. Plus, the bag also includes a second interior pocket measuring 6.5 by 6 inches, which is ideal for keeping keys, credit cards, tickets, and your ID extra safe. It's no wonder one reviewer said the bag is the "perfect size."
The adjustable crossbody shoulder strap and environmentally friendly materials offer even more value to this clear purse. So before your next game day, shop the Vorspack Clear Stadium Bag while the sale lasts.