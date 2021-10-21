Spend a Long Weekend in Charming Wytheville, Virginia

Located in the southwest corner of Virginia, the small town of Wytheville (pronounced WITH-ville), is an inviting getaway with plenty of things to do and places to explore. From the largest pencil in Virginia—located downtown at Wytheville Office Supply—to the Edith Bolling Birthplace Museum, which commemorates the life of the former First Lady, there's always something interesting to discover in and around Wytheville.

Adventures here usually start in the great outdoors. Set out for Big Walker Lookout on Big Walker Mountain, which rises to an elevation of 3,405 feet and opens up to dramatic views of the Appalachian Mountains. Before you go, stop into the nearby Big Walker Country Store for artisan-made products and local jams and jellies.

There are also lots of hiking trails, parks, and rivers in the surrounding area. Crystal Springs Recreational Area has several paths with views of Sand Mountain, and it also draws mountain bikers and campers for outdoor fun. Nearby is the New River Trail, a rails-to-trails project that's now a state park. It runs for 57 miles through Wytheville and its neighboring counties. The park includes Foster Falls, where visitors can canoe and kayak on the water, and Shot Tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and offers tours.

Wytheville is also home to Beagle Ridge Lavender Farm, which has the Flying Flowers Butterfly House and display gardens, and also has a calendar of events and classes. Check for future Lavender Academy programming, which teaches visitors about growing and tending lavender at home.

Visitors are also invited to visit West Wind Farm Vineyard and Winery, a fourth generation homestead and winery that is set on the picturesque rolling Blue Ridge hills and produces local wines, including whites, reds, and fan-favorite sweeter selections like the Galena Creek Blackberry and Galena Creek Peach wines.

Find more information and plan your visit at visitwytheville.com.