The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow

If you're a snowy weather enthusiast who isn't quite ready to brave the biting windchill and subzero temperatures of our northern neighbors, Virginia may be your spot. Much of the state resembles a well-shaken snow club once the holiday season arrives, and there are a number of wonderful resorts for a winter retreat. While many feature snow-covered slopes for skiing, snowboarding, or snow tubing, all are adept at the art of cozy. That means you'll find plenty of storybook windows to watch the snowfall through and lots of fires to snuggle up to. Here are the 10 best resorts in Virginia for Southerners who love snow.

For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.

01 of 08 Massanutten Resort (Massanutten) Courtesy of Massanutten Resort This breathtaking 6,000-acre resort in northwest Virginia is gorgeous in every season, but it's especially magical in winter when the ski park opens its 14 runs and 7 ski lifts to the public. If you're not keen on flying down the mountain, try family friendly snow tubing or a twirl around the ice-skating rink. When you want a break from the powder, Massanutten offers condo stays on the mountain and in the valley, as well as rooms inside the main hotel. A full-service spa awaits to soothe your tired muscles.

02 of 08 Wintergreen Resort (Wintergreen) Courtesy of Wintergreen Resort Drive a quick hour west of Charlotte and you'll find Wintergreen Resort. Situated on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there's nothing more glorious than seeing this 11,000-acre property blanketed in white. The best part about this resort is that even if Virginia experiences unseasonably warm temperatures, you'll always find ample snowfall thanks to a snowmaking system that covers 100% of the ski area's terrain. Outside of the normal snow day activities, you can also check out Wintergreen's 30 miles of marked hiking trails, play a round of golf, hit the spa, and choose from four on-site restaurants.

03 of 08 Salamander Resort & Spa (Middleburg) Photo: Ball and Albanese Nestled in the heart of Virginia wine country, this charming resort and spa is all about delivering luxurious accommodations with scenic views everywhere you turn. While family friendly activities like lawn games, archery, disc golf, and a full equestrian center are all available to fill out your days, rest and relaxation are a top priority at Salamander. We wouldn't blame you if you wanted to put on one of the hotel's plush robes and hole up in your room with a Christmas movie on the TV and snow swirling outside.

04 of 08 Primland Resort (Meadows of Dan) Art Meripol Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, every inch of this gorgeous destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains looks like it was torn from the pages of a magazine. The 12,000-acre estate is helmed by a stately lodge, but also offers romantic cottages and whimsical treehouses for those seeking extra privacy. Majestic stone fireplaces, rich wood walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows abound at Primland, offering dozens of cubbies and corners to cozy up in when the snow begins to fall. Treat yourself to a dinner of seasonal delights at Elements, then see the night sky from a new perspective in the fully equipped observatory.

05 of 08 Omni Homestead Resort (Hot Springs) Robbie Caponetto Omni properties are known for providing world-class experiences and accommodations, and the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia is no different. The sprawling resort features spacious rooms and suites outfitted in classic Southern style, plus several restaurants, cafes, and bars, as well as a spa complete with all-natural mineral springs to show off the resort's location. As the self-described Birthplace of Southern Skiing, you can hit one of nine on-property ski trails, or even take a snow mobile for a spin.

06 of 08 Williamsburg Inn (Williamsburg) Courtesy of Visit Williamsburg Williamsburg is already favorite holiday destination thanks to its hundreds of meticulously decorated historic homes and buildings and bevy of seasonal events. The entire community is absolutely magical when December hits, and an average yearly snowfall hovering around five inches certainly helps. For a true blast from the past, snag a room inside the Williamsburg Inn, where you'll find rooms and suites designed in opulent Regency style. Book the Romance Package and your stay will also include tickets to Colonial Williamsburg, a carriage ride for two in the historic area, and treats like champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.

07 of 08 Martha Washington Inn & Spa (Abingdon) Hector Manuel Sanchez There's a whole lot of history inside the walls of the Martha Washington Inn & Spa. The resort began as a private residence for General Francis Preston in 1832 and has now been preserved for going on two centuries. The building became a hotel in 1935 and has hosted the likes of Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter, and Eleanor Roosevelt. For a modest resort fee of $16 per night, guests have access to expected amenities like a swimming pool and jacuzzi, tennis and pickleball courts, and a fitness center. But there are also perks like an 18-hole putt putt course, town bicycles, access to a private American literature library, and a glass of fine port before turning in each night.